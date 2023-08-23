Summer Juniors Finalist Catherine Andrews (2024) Verbally Commits to UCLA

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Catherine Andrews from Seattle, Washington, has made a verbal commitment to join the UCLA Bruins swimming and diving team beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue swimming and studying at the University of California, Los Angeles! I want to take this time to thank my teammates, coaches, friends, and family for helping me through this process. A special thank you to everyone at UCLA for welcoming me into the family. GO BRUINS!! 💙💛🐻”

A rising senior at Roosevelt High School, Andrews swims year-round with the club team Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club (SMAC) and specializes mainly in backstroke and sprint freestyle. She was runner-up in the 100 back (54.64) and came in 6th in the 50 free (23.90) at the 2022 Washington 3A High School State Meet as a junior last November. A month later, she competed at Winter Juniors West in the 50 free and 100/200 back, earning a PB in the 100 back. At the Northwest Spring Sectionals in Federal Way, she won the 100 back (53.76) and was 2nd in the 200 back (1:57.04). She also finaled in the 50 free (22nd), 100 free (11th), and 100 fly (24th).

Andrews had a successful long course season, as well. She clocked PBs in the 50/100/200 free and 100/200 back –winning both backstroke events and placing 2nd and 3rd in the 50/100freestyle, respectively– at the Pacific Northwest Senior Championships in July. Two weeks later she competed in the 50/100 free and 100/200 back at Summer Juniors in Irvine, where she finished 14th in the 100 back.

Andrews will join Anna Wetteland, Claudia Yovanovich, and Grace Dougherty in Westwood in the fall of 2024. She told SwimSwam, “I chose UCLA because the school checked all the boxes for me (academically, location, etc.) and I absolutely love the coaches and swimmers on the team. They immediately made me feel like I was part of the family. I feel like this is a program I can thrive in being led by supportive female coaches and surrounded by strong and talented female athletes who love and support each other.”

Best SCY times:

100 back – 53.76

200 back – 1:57.04

50 free – 23.82

100 free – 50.73

200 free – 1:51.92

UCLA finished 4th at the 2023 Pac-12 Championships. Andrews’ best times would have scored in the B finals of the 100 back and 200 back. It took 22.99/49.78/1:48.59 to get second swims in the 50/100/200 free.

