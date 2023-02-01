Winter Juniors Qualifier Anna Wetteland Commits to UCLA (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sprint freestyle and butterfly specialist Anna Wetteland has announced her verbal commitment to UCLA for the fall of 2024.

“I am honored by the opportunity to continue my academic and athletic careers at the University of California Los Angeles. I would like to thank everyone who made this dream possible, especially everybody at UCLA who helped make my visit so special. I can’t wait to be a part of such an incredible program and team! Go Bruins!”

Wetteland is currently a junior at Los Alamos High School and she trains with Eclipse Aquatics in Arizona. Recently, she competed at the 2022 Winter Junior Championship West where she blasted season best times in the 50 free (23.42), 50 fly (25.61), and 100 fly (56.06) and a lifetime best 100 free time of 50.80. She finished highest in the 100 free in 38th place.

Her club aquatics journey has spanned three other states in the U.S. Growing up, she trained with Tennessee Aquatics, Prime Aquatics, and Maryville Swim Club in Tennessee, Green County YMCA in Wisconsin, and Los Alamos Aquatomics and BEAST Aquatic Club in New Mexico.

16-year-old Wetteland had an eventful summer long course season where she was a five-time finalist at the 2022 Futures Championship in College Station. She finished in 8th place in the 50-meter free (27.37) after posting a lifetime best time in prelims of 27.01, and 10th in the 100-meter fly with a best time of 1:02.99. In July, she secured her first Winter Juniors time in the 50 free with a time of 23.02 at the 2022 Greater Knoxville Area City Championship. That weekend, she touched the wall first in that event alongside the 100 free (50.87) and 50 fly (25.13).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.02

100 free – 50.80

200 free – 1:53.81

50 fly – 25.13

100 fly – 55.63

Wetteland first cracked 57.5 in the 100 fly at the age of 14, posting a 57.34 at a meet in October 2021. In 14 months, she has lowered her best time by nearly two seconds.

Wetteland comes close to having Pac-12 Conference finalist potential in the 100 fly where her lifetime best time from March 2022 would have placed her 28th at last season’s championships. Her fastest 50 free time would have placed her 33rd as well. She is joining a strong sprint group with the Bruins, led by 5th-year swimmer Claire Grover who placed 4th in the 50 free and 6th in the 100 free last season, and senior Gabby Dang who placed 6th in the 100 fly.

UCLA women are coming off a 4th place finish at the 2022 PAC-12 Championships under head coach Jordan Wolfrum. Wetteland joins butterfly and backstroke specialist Catherine Andrews and backstroke and freestyler Grace Dougherty in UCLA’s class of 2024 verbal commitments.

