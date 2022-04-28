Paige Madden Reveals Struggle With Hashimoto’s Disease, Will Not Swim 400 Free

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Tokyo Olympian Paige Madden revealed via Instagram that she had been suffering from Hashimoto’s disease for over a decade, but it had not begun to seriously affect her swimming career until this season. She says that she will take the rest of the summer to focus on her mental and physical health. In addition, her coaches confirmed to SwimSwam that she would be withdrawing from the 400 free later in the meet.

Madden swam the 400 free individually at last summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, where she placed 7th. She also swam prelims and finals legs on the American 800 free relay that earned a silver medal and set an American Record.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Hashimoto’s disease is an inflammation of the thyroid gland in one’s neck, and will prevent the the thyroid from producing enough hormones. Symptoms of this disease include fatigue and weight gain, and it is often chronic and can last for years. Madden stated that the disease depleted her of the energy to do simple everyday tasks. In addition, she also said that she had the flu three weeks before trials, which gave her even more fatigue to add on to the effects of Hashimoto’s disease.

Coming into the event as the second seed, Madden finished ninth in the prelims of the 200 free, just missing out on the A-final. She swam a time of 1:58.72, a bit slower than her season best time of 1:57.12 from the San Antonio Pro Swim series earlier this month. Last year at the Olympics, Madden provided a crucial 1:55.25 split on Team USA’s 4×200 freestyle relay to help them win the silver medal. Aside from the 200, Madden also swam a best time in the prelims of the 100 free, finishing 11th with a time of 55.21 before withdrawing from the ‘B’ final.

With Madden out of the race, veteran and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Leah Smith will be the favorite to take the second spot on the team behind Katie Ledecky in the 400 free.