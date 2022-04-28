Illinois Names South Carolina Assistant Jeana Kempe as New Head Swim Coach

The University of Illinois has announced Jeana Kempe as their next head coach of the women’s swimming & diving program. Kempe comes to Champaign/Urbana from the University of South Carolina, where she served as an assistant coach this past season. Prior to her time at South Carolina, Kempe served as an assistant coach for 3 seasons at Auburn, and before that, 6 seasons at LSU. She began her coaching career at Flagstaff Peaks Aquatic Club in Flagstaff, AZ. She coached there while pursuing a master’s degree at Northern Arizona, and she began her college career at NAU as well, working as an assistant coach during the 2011-2012 season.

Throughout her collegiate coaching career, Kempe has typically gravitated towards coaching middle-distance and distance swimmers.

Welcome to Champaign, Jeana! 🔶🔷 We are so excited to welcome our new head coach, Jeana Kempe! #Illini 🏊‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/BaCY4F0upK — Illinois Swim & Dive (@IlliniSwimDive) April 27, 2022

Kempe is an Illinois native, who grew up in Lebanon, a town approximately 2.5 hours Southwest of Champaign/Urbana. Kempe was an accomplished swimmer in the state of Illinois, at that time going by her maiden name Jeana Fuccillo. She was a a 5x IHSA individual champion, winning the 200 IM in 2001, 2002, and 2003, and winning the 100 breast in 2001 and 2002. In 2002, Fuccillo was named IHSA Swimmer of the Year. She was also a U.S. Junior National Champion in the 200 fly, 200 breast, and 200 back, also earning a spot on the National Junior Team. Fuccillo was also a U.S. Summer Nationals finalist.

Kempe went to college at UCLA, where she would be named captain her senior year. While at UCLA, she helped the Bruins to a pair of 2nd-place finishes at the then PAC-10 Championships.

The Illini took 11th out of 12 teams at the 2022 Women’s B1G Championships. There’s an argument to be made that Kempe’s first objective as the new head of the program should be to ramp up Illinois’ recruiting within Illinois, as well as across the border in Indiana.