Bacon/White 200 Back Tandem: “We’re ready to really race the rest of the world”

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

WOMEN’S 200 METER BACKSTROKE – FINALS

Podium:

Phoebe Bacon, Unattached – 2:05.08 Rhyan White, Alabama – 2:05.13 Regan Smith, Unattached – 2:05.65 Isabelle Stadden, Unattached – 2:09.69 Reilly Tiltmann, Virginia – 2:10.15 Kennedy Noble, Phoenix Swim Club – 2:10.53 Natalie Mannion, Commonwealth – 2:10.81 Jo Jo Ramey, Fishers Area Swimming Tigers – 2:10.92

The women’s 200 back final was equally as exciting as the 200 breast final, but this time, the top three finishers all came to the wall under the U.S. Open Record time of 2:05.68, set by Missy Franklin in 2013.

Rhyan White took the early lead, flipping in 29.65 at the 50 wall. World Record-holder Regan Smith was just .06 behind, and Phoebe Bacon trailed by .24. Bacon pulled to the lead over the second 50, outsplitting the other two by four-tenths, 31.5 to a pair of 31.9s.

The excitement built over the second half of the race. It was on the final 50 yards that Smith came from behind to win the NCAA title this year, and here she looked like she was making her move on the third 50. But Bacon and White still had plenty left in the tank, and where Smith went 32.0, they went 31.8 and 31.9, respectively.

White had the fastest final 50, coming home one-tenth faster than Bacon, but it wasn’t enough to grab the title. Bacon won in 2:05.08 to White’s 2:05.13; Smith finished third in 2:05.65.

All three were faster than Franklin’s U.S. Open record, and the entire championship final swam better than the FINA “A” cut.

Bacon, White, and Smith now rank second, third, and fourth in the world. Only Australia’s Kaylee McKeown has been faster, with 2:04.64.