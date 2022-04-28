Ilya Borodin Cracks Russian Record with 4:09.86 400 IM at Russian Championships

2022 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

April 24-29, 2022

Kazan, Russia

LCM (50m)

the 5th day of the 2022 Russian Swimming Championships saw a Russian National Record broken.

Ilya Borodin ran away with the men’s 400 IM final, tearing to a 4:09.86. The swim makes Borodin the #3 performer in the world this year, and only the 3rd person to have broken 4:10 this year. Additionally, Borodin broke his own Russian Record, taking the mark under 4:10 for the first time. His previous Russian Record mark of 4:10.02 was set at the European Championships last May.

Margarita Ershova took the women’s 1500 free in 16:18.09, touching first by over 19 seconds. Yershova was out fast, splitting 8:06.39 on the first 750 of the race, which would have made for a 16:12.78. She had already built up a lead of over 10 seconds on the field by the 800 mark.

Oleg Kostin posted a world-leading 22.72 to win the men’s 50 fly, touching first by 0.55 seconds. The veteran edged out Brazil’s Nicholas Santos for the top time in the world this year by 0.01 seconds.

Vladislav Grinev clocked a speedy 47.99 to post the top time in semifinals of the men’s 100 free. With the swim, Grinev moved up to 5th in the world this year. He finished ahead of Russian Record holder Kliment Kolesnikov, who posted the 2nd fastest time of semis with a 48.12.

Maria Kameneva roared to victory in the women’s 50 back, swimming a 27.73. Arina Surkova posted the top time in semifinals of the women’s 100 fly, clocking a 57.72. She came in just ahead of Russian Record holder Svetlana Chimrova, who swam a 58.12.