Ilya Borodin Cracks Russian Record with 4:09.86 400 IM at Russian Championships

2022 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

the 5th day of the 2022 Russian Swimming Championships saw a Russian National Record broken.

Ilya Borodin ran away with the men’s 400 IM final, tearing to a 4:09.86. The swim makes Borodin the #3 performer in the world this year, and only the 3rd person to have broken 4:10 this year. Additionally, Borodin broke his own Russian Record, taking the mark under 4:10 for the first time. His previous Russian Record mark of 4:10.02 was set at the European Championships last May.

2021-2022 LCM Men 400 IM

DaiyaJPN
Seto
03/02
4:09.07
2Duncan
Scott		GBR4:09.1804/07
3Ilya
Borodin		RUS4:09.8604/28
4Leon
Marchand		FRA4:10.3803/31
5Tomoru
Honda		JPN4:10.7503/02
Margarita Ershova took the women’s 1500 free in 16:18.09, touching first by over 19 seconds. Yershova was out fast, splitting 8:06.39 on the first 750 of the race, which would have made for a 16:12.78. She had already built up a lead of over 10 seconds on the field by the 800 mark.

Oleg Kostin posted a world-leading 22.72 to win the men’s 50 fly, touching first by 0.55 seconds. The veteran edged out Brazil’s Nicholas Santos for the top time in the world this year by 0.01 seconds.

2021-2022 LCM Men 50 Fly

OlegRUS
Kostin
04/28
22.72
2Nicholas
Santos		BRA22.7304/05
3Caeleb
Dressel 		USA22.8404/27
4Michael
Andrew		USA22.8704/27
5Szebastian
Szabo		HUN23.0804/22
Vladislav Grinev clocked a speedy 47.99 to post the top time in semifinals of the men’s 100 free. With the swim, Grinev moved up to 5th in the world this year. He finished ahead of Russian Record holder Kliment Kolesnikov, who posted the 2nd fastest time of semis with a 48.12.

2021-2022 LCM Men 100 Free

CaelebUSA
Dressel
04/26
47.79
2Lewis
Burras		GBR47.8804/07
2Alessandro
Miressi		ITA47.8804/11
4Rafael
Miroslaw		GER47.9204/09
5Vladislav
Grinev		RUS47.9904/28
Maria Kameneva roared to victory in the women’s 50 back, swimming a 27.73. Arina Surkova posted the top time in semifinals of the women’s 100 fly, clocking a 57.72. She came in just ahead of Russian Record holder Svetlana Chimrova, who swam a 58.12.

8
HJones
23 minutes ago

He would’ve won gold in Tokyo given the improvement he was showing in 2021. Shame COVID robbed him of that chance.

Riccardo
23 minutes ago

Whatever your opinion on Russia competing in general was…you had to feel for Borodin on a personal level having to pull out days before the games due to a covid positive.

zdhamme86
29 minutes ago

Foster 4:07
Chase 4:09

Horninco
40 minutes ago

Foster and Chase with 4:06’s tonight

Scuncan Dott
Reply to  Horninco
36 minutes ago

I’ll be surprised if they’re both in the 4:08s

zdhamme86
Reply to  Scuncan Dott
27 minutes ago

Me too, but I think one of them will be

Hashimoto warrior
Reply to  Horninco
36 minutes ago

Horninco with already three crates of beer down the hatch

Khachaturian
42 minutes ago

The 400 im has now become one of the most tight races for the top three finish.

