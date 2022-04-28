Ilya Borodin Cracks Russian Record with 4:09.86 400 IM at Russian Championships

2022 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- April 24-29, 2022
- Kazan, Russia
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Results
the 5th day of the 2022 Russian Swimming Championships saw a Russian National Record broken.
Ilya Borodin ran away with the men’s 400 IM final, tearing to a 4:09.86. The swim makes Borodin the #3 performer in the world this year, and only the 3rd person to have broken 4:10 this year. Additionally, Borodin broke his own Russian Record, taking the mark under 4:10 for the first time. His previous Russian Record mark of 4:10.02 was set at the European Championships last May.
2021-2022 LCM Men 400 IM
Seto
4:09.07
|2
|Duncan
Scott
|GBR
|4:09.18
|04/07
|3
|Ilya
Borodin
|RUS
|4:09.86
|04/28
|4
|Leon
Marchand
|FRA
|4:10.38
|03/31
|5
|Tomoru
Honda
|JPN
|4:10.75
|03/02
Margarita Ershova took the women’s 1500 free in 16:18.09, touching first by over 19 seconds. Yershova was out fast, splitting 8:06.39 on the first 750 of the race, which would have made for a 16:12.78. She had already built up a lead of over 10 seconds on the field by the 800 mark.
Oleg Kostin posted a world-leading 22.72 to win the men’s 50 fly, touching first by 0.55 seconds. The veteran edged out Brazil’s Nicholas Santos for the top time in the world this year by 0.01 seconds.
2021-2022 LCM Men 50 Fly
Kostin
22.72
|2
|Nicholas
Santos
|BRA
|22.73
|04/05
|3
|Caeleb
Dressel
|USA
|22.84
|04/27
|4
|Michael
Andrew
|USA
|22.87
|04/27
|5
|Szebastian
Szabo
|HUN
|23.08
|04/22
Vladislav Grinev clocked a speedy 47.99 to post the top time in semifinals of the men’s 100 free. With the swim, Grinev moved up to 5th in the world this year. He finished ahead of Russian Record holder Kliment Kolesnikov, who posted the 2nd fastest time of semis with a 48.12.
2021-2022 LCM Men 100 Free
Dressel
47.79
|2
|Lewis
Burras
|GBR
|47.88
|04/07
|2
|Alessandro
Miressi
|ITA
|47.88
|04/11
|4
|Rafael
Miroslaw
|GER
|47.92
|04/09
|5
|Vladislav
Grinev
|RUS
|47.99
|04/28
Maria Kameneva roared to victory in the women’s 50 back, swimming a 27.73. Arina Surkova posted the top time in semifinals of the women’s 100 fly, clocking a 57.72. She came in just ahead of Russian Record holder Svetlana Chimrova, who swam a 58.12.
He would’ve won gold in Tokyo given the improvement he was showing in 2021. Shame COVID robbed him of that chance.
Whatever your opinion on Russia competing in general was…you had to feel for Borodin on a personal level having to pull out days before the games due to a covid positive.
Foster 4:07
Chase 4:09
Foster and Chase with 4:06’s tonight
I’ll be surprised if they’re both in the 4:08s
Me too, but I think one of them will be
Horninco with already three crates of beer down the hatch
The 400 im has now become one of the most tight races for the top three finish.