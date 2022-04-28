2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Day 3 finals of the 2022 U.S. World Championship Trials is shaping up to be a session primed for new records.

The women’s 400 IM is led by 16-year-old Leah Hayes who posted a 4:39.65 in the morning session, taking about 3 seconds off of her previous lifetime best. 2020 Tokyo silver medalist Emma Weyant, as well as Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Hali Flickinger, will also be in the final in Greensboro. Flickinger was seven seconds behind Hayes in the morning heats, though she has also already punched her ticket to Budapest by winning the 200 butterfly on Day 1. Expect this to be a close race this evening.

The men’s 400 IM is led by Olympic champion Chase Kalisz, though Carson Foster clearly shut it down in the final 50 meters of his prelims swim, demonstrating more control during the morning heats than he has shown in the past. This could be the year Foster makes his first senior international team for a LCM championships meet in an individual event–he placed 3rd in the 200 freestyle Wednesday, so he will be a part of the 4 x 200 freestyle relay in Budapest. Foster will have to contend with Olympic silver medalist Jay Litherland, who has the best final 100 of anyone in the field. Litherland chased Foster down in the final 100 at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, and he will need that kind of endurance tonight in order to secure his place on the Budapest roster.

Caeleb Dressel blasted a smooth 50.01 in the 100 butterfly to take the #1 seed by over a second. Dressel could scare his own U.S. Open Record of 49.76. Trenton Julian, who is having a breakthrough meet in Greensboro, put up a 51.11 in the 100 fly prelims to claim the #2 seed. The men’s 100 fly field will also include 3rd seed Michael Andrew, who has the second-fastest lifetime best in the field, as well as Shaine Casas, Luca Urlando, and Maxime Rooney, among others.

On the women’s side, LCM American Record holder Torri Huske will face off with SCY American Record holder Kate Douglass, as well as former SCY American Record holders in the yards version of the race Claire Curzan and Kelsi Dahlia. Huske and Curzan have gone 1-2 in two races already, the 100 free, where Huske finished 1st and Curzan 2nd, and the 50 fly, where Curzan touched 1st and Huske 2nd. If they can do it again, in any order, in the 100 fly, it will mark a rare occurrence in American swimming in which 2 swimmers dominate the rest of the field in 3 or more events.

Not to be outdone, Michael Andrew became the #2 performer in U.S. history in the 50 breaststroke with a 26.78, now just 0.02 behind American Record holder Kevin Cordes. Andrew will take on a difficult triple tonight, first competing in the 100 butterfly, then the 50 breaststroke, and finally the 50 backstroke. Andrew comes into finals seeded 3rd in the 100 fly (51.57), 1st in the 50 breast (26.78), and 7th in the 50 back (25.01). Andrew’s best chances to make the team come in the first two races, with the 50 breaststroke being his best opportunity where he looks to defend his title from 2018.

In prelims, Regan Smith broke the U.S. Open Record in the 50 backstroke, posting a 27.40. Katharine Berkoff was just behind in 27.44, with former U.S. Open Record holder and current American Record holder Olivia Smoliga just behind that in 27.75. Smith is the World Record holder in the 200 back and American Record holder in the 100 back, though she placed 3rd in the 200 backstroke on Tuesday. Smith will face off with 200 backstroke silver medalist Rhyan White again in the finals of the 50 back tonight. White qualified 4th with a 27.93.

On the men’s side, Hunter Armstrong demolished the 50 backstroke American and U.S. Open Records with a 24.01, making Armstrong the 2nd-fastest performer in history. Justin Ress followed that up with a 24.05, making him the 2nd-fastest American all-time and 4th-fastest man in history behind Armstrong and World Record holder Kliment Kolesnikov. Former American Record holder Ryan Murphy qualified 4th in 24.63, about 4/10ths off his best time. Shaine Casas qualified 3rd in 24.45. Between the four it’s hard to say who will come out on top: Murphy is the veteran, and Ress also has an impressive resume, while Armstrong and Casas are the up-and-comers. This session could see the first American and second-ever man in history under 23-seconds in the 50 backstroke.

More 2nd-, 5th-, and 6th- place finishers could be added to the World Championships roster tonight, so long as individuals such as Caeleb Dressel, Torri Huske, Claire Curzan, Luca Urlando, or Rhyan White can notch another win or 2nd-place finish. Furthermore, if Regan Smith and Shaine Casas win the 50 backstroke they will secure their spots on the roster as well as officially add their 200s of stroke to their Budapest lineup: Smith finished 2nd in the 200 fly while Casas finished 2nd in the 200 back. Finally, if Trenton Julian finishes 2nd in the 100 fly he will almost certainly swim both the 100 and 200 flys in Budapest.