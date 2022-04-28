Michael Andrew Goes #2 American Time in History in 50 Breast Prelims

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

After a slow start to his post-Olympic season, Michael Andrew has come back with a vengeance this week in Greensboro.

The 23-year old swam 26.78 in the 50 breaststroke in prelims on Thursday morning, which missed the American Record by just .02 seconds.

The American Record belongs to Kevin Cordes, who swam 26.76 in the 50 breaststroke at the 2015 World Championships.

Nic Fink, Andrew’s primary threat in the sprint breaststroke at this meet.was 2nd in prelims in 26.91. That now makes him the 4th-best American of all-time in the event, climbing from his previous best of 27.18 that ranked 10th.

All-Time Top 6 Americans, Men’s 50 LCM Breaststroke

Kevin Cordes, 2015 Worlds – 26.76 Michael Andrew, 2022 US Trials – 26.78 Mark Gangloff, 2009 World Championships – 26.86 Nic Fink, 2022 US Trials – 26.91 Hudson McDaniel, 2021 Speedo Summer Championships – 26.92 Ian Finnerty, 2018 Summer Nationals – 26.96

Andrew’s previous best time was a 26.83 that was actually done in the semi-finals of last year’s US Olympic Trials – Wave II meet in Omaha en route to a 58.14 in the 100 breaststroke. At that meet, he was almost as fast in finals in the first 50, but finished in 58.73 – still good enough to win and book another race at the Olympics.

The 50 breaststroke is one of five individual races that Andrew swam at the 2019 World Championships, which included 50 meter distances of each stroke. He placed 7th in the 50 breast at that meet in 26.88.

Brazil’s Joao Gomes still holds the US Open Record at 26.60, done at the 2019 FINA Champions Series in Indianapolis. Andrew once held that record. Britain’s Adam Peaty is the World Record holder in 25.95. Andrew climbs to 13th-place all-time internationally

Andrew has not yet qualified for the 2022 US World Championship team, though he placed 2nd in the 50 fly on Wednesday evening. In spite of his time ranking #3 in the world this season, only the winner Caeleb Dressel gets an automatic invite in that event.

That 50 fly was his only swim of the meet before qualifying 3rd in the 100 fly, 1st in this 50 breaststroke, and 7th in the 50 back on Thursday morning. Most of his racing is loaded into the back-half of this year’s schedule, with entries in the 100 breast, 200 IM, and 50 free yet to come.

Thursday was ‘vintage Michael Andrew‘ at US Trials. We should find out soon if he’ll hold on to his triple, but remember that in 2018, he won the 50 breast, was 3rd in the 100 fly, and was 4th in the 50 back in the same session. That year, though, he really just needed to make the expanded Pan Pacs team, and then had the option to swim more races there, which is a different calculus than this year.