Michael Andrew Ties Adam Peaty’s U.S. Open Record in 50 Breast

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

So far, so good in Michael Andrew’s day-3 triple try. After qualifying 3rd to the final in the 100 fly, he qualified 1st through to finals, and tied the U.S. Open Record, in the men’s 50 breaststroke preliminaries.

He swam a 26.86 in prelims, which ties him with World Record holder Adam Peaty as the fastest swim ever done on U.S. soil. Peaty, a Brit, did his swim in 2017 at the Indianapolis stop of the Pro Swim Series.

Andrew is now within a tenth of a second of Kevin Cordes‘ overall American Record of 26.76 that was done at the 2015 World Championships. Cordes, who also swam on Friday in prelims, qualified 3rd in 27.06.

Andrew’s previous best time was 27.12, done in Canet at this year’s Mare Nostrum series.

The swim ties retired U.S. Olympian Mark Gangloff as the 2nd-fastest ever done by an American, matching the time that Gangloff did at the super-suited World Championships in 2009.

Ian Finnerty, who is the fastest-ever 100 yard and 200 yard breaststroker, also jumped into the top-5 all-time Americans list with his 2nd-ranked swim of 26.96.

Andrew’s swim also makes him the 12th-fastest all-time, for all nationalities.

Top 5 Americans All-Time, 50 LCM Breaststroke