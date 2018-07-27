Miller, Dressel, Licon Skip Men’s 50 Breast Prelims

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Olympians Cody Miller and Caeleb Dressel were no-shows for prelims of the men’s 50 breast along with National Teamer Will Licon.

Miller, the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist in the 100 breast, was the second seed into the event, but didn’t appear for his heat. That comes a day after he scratched finals of the 200 breast after taking 8th in prelims. His final (and best) shot at the U.S. Pan Pacs and World Championships teams will come tomorrow in the 100 breast.

Dressel smashed the American record in the short course 100 breast during this college season, and his unparalleled sheer speed made him an intriguing dark horse in this 50. But Dressel struggled in the 100 free earlier in the meet and hasn’t yet earned a Pan Pacs or World Championships berth. He made finals of the 100 fly this morning and likely scratched the breaststroke to focus on the first of his best two remaining shots at the Pan Pacs team (the second coming with the 50 free on the final day).

Licon finished 3rd in last night’s 200 breast and has an outside shot at a Pan Pacs berth with that swim. He scratched the 50, but should be a factor in the 100 breast tomorrow as well. The other big no-show was 200 breast champ Josh Prenotthough he’s always been more slanted to the longer breaststroke events.

applesorangesandbananas

Chickens afraid to face and get beaten by MA. A short course swimmer schooling his elders. They should get in the water and make an effort.

mike in dallas

I’m not sure I’ve seen Dressel struggle this much in a major meet — we are 1/2 way through and he has no Pan-Pacs berth yet.
I suspect it’s weighing on him — mightily.

