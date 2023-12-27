Panamian National Record-holder Emily Santos Commits to Virginia Tech for 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emily Santos, a senior at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida, has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) beginning next fall. She wrote on social media:

“I’m very happy to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academics and athletics at Virginia Tech. I’m grateful to my friends and family who supported me throughout this whole process, and I want to also thank all of my coaches for all the help and guidance they have given me to make my decision. I’m excited to be part of a great team. GO HOKIES!!!”

Santos represents Panama internationally and holds national records in the LCM 50/100/200 breast (32.23/1:09.43/2:30.93), the LCM 4×100 medley relay, and the SCM 50/100 breast (32.08/1:10.26). She has competed at Pan American Games, World Championships (both LCM and SCM), CAC Games, South American Youth Games, CCCAN Championships, and World Juniors.

In Florida, she swims for Montverde Academy and for the school-linked Montverde Aquatic Club. At the most recent Florida High School Class 1A State Championships, she won the 100 breast (a PB of 1:01.44) and placed 21st in prelims of the 200 IM (2:12.04). A month later, she competed at Winter Juniors East and lowered her lifetime bests to 1:00.74 in the 100 breast and 2:12.42 in the 200 breast. She finished 5th in the 100 breast final and was 3rd in prelims of the 200 breast but scratched the final.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 1:00.74

200 breast – 2:12.42

Santos will suit up for the H20kies in the fall of 2024 with Christine Datovech, Amanda Barnard, Aleena Stukus, and Amanda Aidar. Her best times would have scored in the B finals of the 100 and 200 breast at last year’s ACC Championships.

