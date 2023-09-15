Virginia Tech Adds Fly and IM Specialist Amanda Aidar For 2024-2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Amanda Aidar has announced that she will be joining the Virginia Tech Hokies next fall to further her education and swimming career. Aidar is currently a senior at Upper St. Clair High School, and swims year-round with Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic careers at Virginia Tech!! Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for their endless support throughout my journey. I cannot wait to join such an amazing program! Go Hokies!!”

Aidar most recently competed at the 2023 Eastern Zone Senior Championships in early August. Her best finish came in the 200m IM, where she dropped over a second to take 13th with a 2:27.36. She also cracked the top-20 in the 100m fly (1:06.04) and 200m fly (2:27.61), with her 200 fly also marking a new best.

Earlier in the spring, Aidar represented her high school at the Pennsylvania High School State meet (3A), where she contributed to team points in the 100 fly. She advanced to the B-final, then clocked a 57.14 in finals for 11th overall. Aidar’s personal best in the event stands at 56.58, which she recorded at the high school state meet in 2022.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 53.33

100 fly – 56.58

200 fly – 2:08.98

200 IM – 2:08.08

The Hokies finished 6th out of 12 teams at the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championships. The team is led by head coach Sergio Lopez, who was named the Director of Virginia Tech Swimming & Diving in May of 2018.

Karisa Franz was the team’s lone ACC finalist in the 100 fly, as she finished 15th with a 52.98 in finals. Morgan Miller narrowly missed finals, and was the next best performer in the event at 53.57. In the 200 IM, Caroline Bentz was the only scorer with another 15th place finish in a time of 1:58.09. This group will have turned over by the time Aidar arrives in Blacksburg.

With her commitment, Aidar joins Christine Datovech, Amanda Barnard, Esther Park, Lexi Sawwa, and Aleena Stukus. Datovech, Barnard, and Sawwa are all Virginia natives, while Park joins Aidar in being from Pennsylvania.

