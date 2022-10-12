Summer Juniors Qualifier Amanda Barnard Sends Verbal To Virginia Tech (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Distance specialist Amanda Barnard has announced her verbal commitment to Virginia Tech, beginning in the fall of 2024.

Barnard is currently a junior at Patrick Henry High School in Ashland, Virginia. She swims year-round for Nova of Virginia Aquatics.

“I’m SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Virginia Tech! I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me along the way. I am thrilled to be a Hokie!”

Barnard has recently seen success in distance freestyle and the 400 IM, but also has range all the way down to the 200 free, 200 fly, and 200 breast.

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:49.19

500 free – 4:54.77

1000 free – 9:52.59

1650 – 16:41.55

200 fly – 2:01.37

200 breast – 2:17.73

400 IM – 4:19.92

Barnard most recently competed at Speedo Junior Championships in August. She recorded best times in the 400 IM (5:00.40), 200 fly (2:18.88), and 1500 (17:50.03). She earned as high as a 25th place finish in the 1500, with a ten second time drop from her previous best set in July. At the Virginia Swimming Long Course Championships, Barnard took 1st place in the 800 free, dropping 5 seconds from her previous best for a 9:07.78.

At the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 4 Championships, Barnard took home state titles in the 500 free (4:55.00) and 200 IM (2:03.15), with the 200 IM being a lifetime best. Barnard also competed at the 2021 PV NCAP Invitational, where she set a slew of lifetime bests, including a 2 second drop in the 400 IM (4:19.92), and a breakthrough swim in the 1650 with a 41 second drop (16:52.15).

Virginia Tech placed 7th out of 12 teams at the 2022 ACC Championships, and sent nine athletes to the 2022 NCAA Division I Championships. Chase Travis was the squad’s highest finisher at the meet, earning a 14th place finish in the 1650 (16:05.09).

As a junior, Barnard is already projected to be a scorer for the Hokies at the conference level in multiple events. Her best 1650 and 400 IM times would have scored at last year’s meet. With two years left to improve, Barnard could become a high impact athlete for the Hokies by the time she arrives in Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech’s distance group was led by Chase Travis, who will no longer be on campus when Barnard arrives. Current sophomore Alex Eastmond, who swims the 400 IM (4:22.08) will be on campus when Barnard arrives.

Sydney Starnes, a class of 2023 commit, swims similar events to Barnard and could be a valuable training partner. Starnes committed with best times of 4:23.44 in the 400 IM, 10:05.21 in the 1000 and 4:53.88 in the 500.

Barnard is joined by club teammate Christine Datovech in Virginia Tech’s class of 2028. Datovech is also very versatile, but leans more towards the sprint events in freestyle, butterfly, and backstroke.

