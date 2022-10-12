The Week That Was In College Swimming (Week 1)

Welcome to The Week That Was In College Swimming, where every week we’ll take a look at some of the highlights from around the NCAA in all three divisions.

Swims of the Week

Rewriting the Record Book – Maggie MacNeil: In her second dual meet with LSU, Maggie MacNeil took down her third and fourth school records of the season. First, she clipped the 50 freestyle record by .02, posting a quick 21.90. She saved the real fireworks for her second record though; in the 100 butterfly she dropped a blistering 50.84. Not only did that swim break the school record by almost a second, it’s also the first time in NCAA history that a woman’s broken 51 seconds in a practice suit. It’s still early in the season, but MacNeil is showing that she means business in her fifth and final year of NCAA eligibility.

A Challenger Rises – Gabi Albiero: We’ve been getting ready for an epic NCAA showdown in the 100 fly between MacNeil, Kate Douglass, Torri Huske, and Claire Curzan, but by the time we get to March there might be a fifth name to throw in the mix. At the SMU Classic, Gabi Albiero threw her name in the ring as a potential upset. After a strong summer, she took the 100 fly win with a 51.19, which is only .35 seconds off her lifetime best and already just off what it took to make the ‘A’ final last year. It was a pool and meet record, and backed up the 50.84 she split on the 400 medley relay earlier in the meet. In addition, she won the 50 and 100 free, the latter of which she did in 48.08 which stands up as the fastest time in the NCAA this week.

Flying Start – Jackson Lustig: Division II McKendree University beat Division I Southern Illinois on October 7, powered by sophomore Jackson Lustig‘s three individual wins in the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM. It was his 200 fly that really stood out; he clocked a 1:45.35, which is less than two seconds shy of the 1:43.66 lifetime best he swam to place second at last season’s D2 NCAAs. It’s the season’s top time in the division by nearly five seconds and would stand up as the fifth-fastest in D1. The three-time defending D2 champion Alex Kunert of Queens won’t have a chance to go for the sweep, as Queens is in the middle of transitioning to D1. That leaves Lustig as the clear favorite for the 2023 national title.

Teams of the Week

USC Women: Four different Trojan women posted a division top time this week, thanks to their stellar performance at the SMU Classic. Fifth-year Isabelle Odgers led the Trojans to a win at the meet, racking up a whopping 52 points. Odgers won both the 200 breast (2:10.52), the 400 IM (4:11.01), and also came second in the 200 IM to her teammate Letitia Sim. Their NCAA 100 breast champion Kaitlyn Dobler also looked strong: she won the 100 breast in 59.09 and more intriguingly, dropped a 21.96 anchor on the 200 freestyle relay, which is only .11 seconds off what she split at NCAAs last year.

Emory Men & Women: It’s early in the D3 season, but the Eagles are already impressing. They lost their dual with Queens, but even so posted some impressive times for early October. The men’s team, who are the reigning D3 champions, owns all the top times in the division this week. They’re highlighted by freshman Will Kohn, who earned the team’s first NCAA ‘B’ cut in the 200 back with a 1:49.81.

The women are the NCAA runners-up, and they showed their depth this week to, as they own all the division’s top times except the 100 freestyle. It was another freshman, Emily Noll, who caught our eye on the women’s side–she won the 200 back in 2:04.10, almost three seconds ahead of the field. She also took 2nd in the 100 back (57.73) and 200 IM (2:10.59). Their perennial division rival Kenyon College gets their season underway this coming weekend, so we’ll start to get a sense of how the two teams stack up.

Navy Men: It’s been a while since the Naval Academy had direct competition in the Patriot League. This past week, they faced two out of conference foes, Penn State and Boston College, in a tri-meet. The Midshipmen’s meet against Penn State came down to the final event, the 400 free relay. Navy won in 2:58.89, and also took third to secure the win, 150-148. As head coach Bill Roberts said after the meet, “any time you get a meet that goes down to the last relay, it’s a full team effort.” Navy was behind for most of the meet, but their four event victories and 11-second place showings kept them close enough for the two relay teams to have a shot.

Top Times of The Week

Note: This list is compiled from the NCAA database, which means that if a team has not uploaded their meet results, swims done at the meet do not show up on a top times report and it’s up to us to catch those mistakes. If we’re missing a top swim, please kindly let us know in the comments.

Division I:

Women Event Men 21.90, Maggie MacNeil, LSU 50 FR 19.45, Brooks Curry, LSU 48.08, Gabi Albiero, Louisville 100 FR 42.69, Danny Krueger, Texas 1:46.21, Paige Hetrick, Lousiville 200 FR 1:33.48, Jack Dahlgren, Missouri 4:46.14, Marlene Kahler, USC 500 FR 4:15.88, Luke Hobson, Texas 9:58.78, Paige McKenna, Wisconsin 1000 FR 8:50.62, Alec Enyeart, Texas 16:57.77, Madison Murtagh, Rutgers 1650 FR – 53.43, Tristen Ulett, Louisville 100 BK 46.18, Carson Foster, Texas 1:55.63, Paige Hetrick, Louisville 200 BK 1:40.90, Carson Foster, Texas 59.09, Kaitlyn Dobler, USC 100 BR 52.58, Caspar Corbeau, Texas 2:10.52, Isabelle Odgers, USC 200 BR 1:54.68, Andres Puente Bustamente, Texas A&M 50.84, Maggie MacNeil, LSU 100 FL 46.18, Clement Secchi, Missouri 1:56.33, Emma Sticklen, Texas 200 FL 1:43.98, Clement Secchi, Missouri 1:58.48, Letitia Sim, USC 200 IM 1:42.68, Carson Foster, Texas 4:11.01, Isabelle Odgers, USC 400 IM 3:38.79, Carson Foster, Texas

Division II:

Women Event Men 23.62, Katarzyna Rogowska, Drury 50 FR 20.23, Jack Armstrong, Henderson 51.67, Emily Van De Wiele, Tampa 100 FR 44.82, Jack Armstrong, Henderson 1:52.65, Emily Trieschmann, Nova Southeastern 200 FR 1:40.44, Barnabas Fluck, Tampa 4:55.50, Emily Trieschmann, Nova Southeastern 500 FR 4:26.87, Hayden Curly, Tampa 10:17.68, Emily Trieschmann, Nova Southeastern 1000 FR 9:15.87, Hayden Curly, Tampa 18:28.10, Caitlin Aarseth, Northern Michigan 1650 FR 16:20.00, Ondrej Zach, Northern Michigan 56.10, Celina Marquez, Nova Southeastern 100 BK 49.23, Raf Hendriks, St. Cloud 2:03.25, Celina Marquez, Nova Southeastern 200 BK 1:47.98, Raf Hendriks, St. Cloud 1:04.59, Savanna Best, Nova Southeastern 100 BR 56.06, Matteo Zampese, Florida Southern 2:20.54, Savanna Best, Nova Southeastern 200 BR 2:03.95, Aramis Rivera, Tampa 56.94, Madelaine Lauger, Tampa 100 FL 47.95, Jackson Lustig, McKendree 2:02.39, Aleksandra Maslova, Nova Southeastern 200 FL 1:45.35, Jackson Lustig, McKendree 2:04.42, Emilia Ronningdal, Nova Southeastern 200 IM 1:50.66, Jackson Lustig, McKendree 4:30.37, Aleksandra Maslova, Nova Southeastern 400 IM 3:58.83, Hayden Curly, Tampa

Division III:

Women Event Men 24.18, Taylor Leone, Emory 50 FR 20.94, Nick Goudie, Emory 53.37, Elizabeth Martinson, Washington & Lee 100 FR 46.42, Nick Goudie, Emory 1:56.81, Moshelle Borjigin, Emory 200 FR 1:41.69, Pat Pema, Emory 5:12.94, Sloane Donovan, Emory 500 FR 4:42.09, Pat Pema, Emory 10:34.12, Sloane Donovan, Emory 1000 FR 9:50.86, Ryan Gibbons, Emory – 1650 FR – 57.18, Megan Jungers, Emory 100 BK 51.00, Will Kohn, Emory 2:04.10, Emily Noll, Emory 200 BK 1:49.81, Will Kohn, Emory 1:06.55, Anna Glowniak, Emory 100 BR 56.43, Liyang Sun, Emory 2:26.48, Fiona Arwood, Emory 200 BR 2:03.80, Justin Lum, Emory 58.57, Taylor Leone, Emory 100 FL 50.01, Jeff Echols, Emory 2:11.09, Allie MacMillan, Emory 200 FL 1:51.45, Crow Thorsen, Emory 2:10.59, Emily Noll, Emory 200 IM 1:52.65, Crow Thorsen, Emory – 400 IM –

The Week Ahead

This week’s dual meet schedule is highlighted by some heavy hitting match-ups. There’s the UGA v. Georgia Tech rivalry meet, Tennessee vs. NC State, Alabama vs, South Carolina, and the USC Invite. Not to mention that Claire Curzan will make her debut for the Stanford Cardinal as they face off against Utah.

For the full list of this week’s meets, click here.