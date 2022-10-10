McKendree Sophomore Jackson Lustig Drops 1:45.35 Early-Season 200 Fly

McKendree vs Southern Illinois

Friday, October 7, 2022

O’Fallon, Ill.

SCY (25 yards)

Final Scores Women: Southern Illinois 229, McKendree 69 Men: McKendree 146, Southern Illinois 134



The Division II McKendree University men’s team picked up a victory over D1 Southern Illinois in the team’s season-opener on Friday, and it was sophomore Jackson Lustig leading the way with a trio of victories.

One of Lustig’s swims stands above the rest, however, as the Milwaukee native dropped a blistering time in the 200 butterfly.

Lustig clocked in at 1:45.35, less than two seconds shy of the 1:43.66 personal best he produced to place second at the D2 NCAA Championships last season.

Lustig, 2022 NCAAs Lustig, 2022 v. Southern Illinois 23.23 23.27 49.34 (26.11) 50.21 (26.94) 1:16.04 (26.70) 1:17.52 (27.31) 1:43.66 (27.62) 1:45.35 (27.83)

Lustig, who began his collegiate career last fall with a best time of 1:47.24, started off strong in this event last season as well, getting down to 1:47.72 in the team’s season-opener against Southern Illinois on the same early-October weekend in 2021.

He continued to progress, clocking 1:44.72 at the Purdue Invite in November before hitting back-to-back PBs at the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championships in February (1:44.46) and NCAAs in March (1:43.66).

Lustig now finds himself as the odds-on favorite to win the D2 national title later this season, as reigning champion Alex Kunert of Queens won’t be competing as the school is in the midst of reclassifying to Division I. Kunert has won the event three times in a row, clocking 1:41.19 in 2019, 1:42.85 in 2021, and 1:42.44 last season (the event didn’t occur in 2020 as the meet was canceled midway through, prior to the 200 fly).

Not only does Lustig hold the top time in Division II by nearly five seconds at this early point in the season, with Oklahoma Christian’s Victor Rosado (1:50.07) sitting second, but he also sits fifth overall if we factor in the D1 athletes, trailing only Leon Marchand (1:43.21), Clement Secchi (1:43.98), Luca Urlando (1:44.54) and Brendan Burns (1:45.07).

Lustig also won the 100 fly (47.95) and 200 IM (1:50.66) at the meet, as McKendree topped SIU 146-134. For the women, Southern Illinois cruised to a 229-69 victory. You can find full recaps of the dual below.

MCKENDREE MEN – PRESS RELEASE

Courtesy: McKendree Athletics

O’FALLON, Ill. – The McKendree University men’s swimming and diving team began its 2022-23 dual meet schedule here Friday afternoon by posting a 146-134 win over NCAA Division I Southern Illinois University at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex. The win over SIU was the fifth straight for the Bearcats over the Salukis.

In Friday’s season opener, the Bearcats won nine of 16 events swam, including winning the 200-medley relay and recording seven NCAA ‘B’ times.

Sophomore Jackson Lustig (Milwaukee, Wis./Pius XI) won three individual events as he finished first in the 100 butterfly, 200 butterfly and 200 individual medley, while junior Filipe Pinheiro (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil/Colegio Ao Cubo) and freshman Preston Troyer (Dayton, Ohio/Xenia Christian) each won two events. In addition, Pinheiro was also the second leg on the winning 200-medley relay team.

The Bearcats got off to a strong start in the meet as they placed first, third and fifth in the 200-medley relay as they won the event in a time of 1:29.83, was third with a time of 1:30.72 and fifth with a time of 1:34.42. The members of the winning ‘A’ Team were sophomore Patryk Rozenek (Radlin, Poland/Zsoms Raciborz), Pinheiro, sophomore Alireza Yavari (Isfahan, Iran/Shayestegan) and freshman Mario Perez Torrado (Madrid, Spain/Gredos San Diego). The ‘B’ team consisted of senior DaVante Carey (Nassau, Bahamas/Queens College), senior Caleb Law (Anchorage, Alaska/Paidaie Cooperative), Lustig and sophomore Arthur Souza (Belo Horizonte, Brazil/Colegio Saber).

Troyer won the first individual meet that was contested as he recorded a first place finish in the 1,000 freestyle with a time of 9:41.05. Freshman Caden Brooks (Princeton, Ill./Princeton) was third with a time of 9:47.42 and sophomore Filip Cigic (Zagreb, Croatia/Sportska Gimnazija) was fourth with a time of 9:58.21.

The Bearcats then went second, third and fourth in the 200 freestyle as sophomore Leo Gandaria-Hernandez (Milwaukee, Wis./Greenfield) was second with a ‘B’ time of 1:39.98, while Souza was third with a time of 1:45.33 and Yavari was fourth with a time of 1:41.98.

In the next event, the 100 backstroke, Rozenek was second with a ‘B’ time of 48.24, while Carey was third with a time of 50.12 and sophomore Abram Hagedorn (Oregon, Ohio/Toledo School for the Arts) was fourth with a time of 51.88 in his first collegiate meet.

Pinheiro would win the next event as he took home first place in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 56.36, while freshman Noah Tague (Hutchinson, Minn./Hutchinson) was fifth with a time of 58.77

Lustig recorded a ‘B’ time of 1:45.35 to finish first in the 200 butterfly.

Perez Torrado and freshman Kirk Brotherton (North Liberty, Iowa/Iowa City West) went second and fourth in the 50 freestyle as Perez Torrado posted a ‘B’ time of 20.45 and Brotherton had a time of 21.05.

The Bearcats did not score in either of the diving events as they don’t have any divers on this year’s team.

Following the 1-meter diviing competition, Yavari took home first place in the 100 freestyle with a ‘B’ time of 45.25. In addition to Yavari, Souza was second with a time of 45.50 and Gandaria-Hernandez was fourth with a time of 45.83.

In the next event, Rozenek and Brooks went second and fourth in the 200 backstroke as Rozenek recorded a time of 1:50.24 and Brooks tallied a time of 1:55.72.

Pinheiro’s next win came in the 200 breaststroke as he swam a time of 2:05.04 to finish in first place. Two other Bearcats scored in the event as Tague was fourth with a time of 2:08.16 and sophomore Ethan Hanson (Houlton, Wis./Hudson) was fifth with a time of 2:12.24.

Troyer picked up his second win in the next event as he posted a winning time of 4:41.43 in the 500 freestyle. Along with Troyer, junior Chance Conde (Jacksonville, Fla./Indian River State College) was third with a time of 4:45.76 and Cigic was fifth with a time of 4:49.81.

Lustig took home his second first place finish in the 100 butterfly with a ‘B’ time of 47.95. Carey was right behind in second place with a time of 50.76 and sophomore Nick Khatkovyy (Glenview, Ill./Glenbrook South) was fifth with a time of 51.79.

Lustig would win his third event in the final individual event as he took home first place in the 200 IM with a ‘B’ time of 1:50.66. In addition to Lustig, freshman Ty Miller (Arlington, Texas/Arlington) and Rozenek were fourth and fifth in the event with times of 1:57.46 and 1:58.68 respectively.

The Bearcats wrapped up the meet by recording three of the top five spots in the 400 freestyle relay as McKendree’s ‘A’ team recorded a time of 3:01.04 to finish in second place. The members of the ‘A’ team were Yavari, Gandaria-Hernandez, Perez Torrado and Souza. The ‘B’ team of Carey, Brotherton, Khatkovyy and Cigic was fourth with a time of 3:09.96 and the ‘C’ team of Troyer, freshman Matthew Stooke (O’Fallon, Ill./First Baptist Academy), junior Colton Grimes (Champaign, Ill./Champaign Central) and freshman Joey Ovanic (Utica, Ill./Ottawa) was fifth with a time of 3:13.02.

McKendree will return to the pool as they host a tri-match on both Oct. 21-22 against both Saint Louis and Oklahoma Christian beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 and at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Here are the individual results from the Southern Illinois dual meet:

200 Medley Relay

1. McKendree ‘A’ – 1:29.83 – Rozenek, Pinheiro, Yavari, Perez Torrado

3. McKendree ‘B’ – 1:30.72 – Carey, Law, Lustig, Souza

5. McKendree ‘C’ – 11:34.42 – Hagedorn, Tague, Khatkovyy, Brotherton

1,000 Freestyle

1. Troyer, 9:41.05

3. Brooks, 9:47.42

4. Cigic, 9:58.21

6. Frankie Runge , 10:03.01

7. Colin Gibson , 10:11.84

200 Freestyle

2. Gandaria-Hernandez, 1:39.98 (‘B’ Time)

3. Souza, 1:45.33

4. Yavari, 1:41.98

7. Stooke, 1:45.54

9. Noah Fishel , 1:50.74

100 Backstroke

2. Rozenek, 48.24 (‘B’ Time)

3. Carey, 50.12

5. Hagedorn, 51.88

6. Kadence Griffin , 52.38

7. Grimes, 52.39

8. Ovanic, 52.54

11. Gavin Wagner , 53.56

100 Breaststoke

1. Pinheiro, 56.36

5. Tague, 58.77

6. Miller, 59.67

7. Hanson, 1:00.54

8. Neill Mauss , 1:01.97

200 Butterfly

1. Lustig, 1:45.35 (‘B’ Time)

8. Khatkovyy, 2:01.11

50 Freestyle

2. Perez Torrado, 20.45 (‘B’ Time)

4. Brotherton, 21.05

6. Law, 21.27

9. Owen Brubaker , 23.11

1-Meter Diving

None

100 Freestyle

1. Yavari, 45.25 (‘B’ Time)

2. Souza, 45.50

4. Gandaria-Hernandez, 45.83

7. Brotherton, 47.13

8. Perez Torrado, 47.22

11. Ian Garwold , 49.12

12. Fishel, 49.27

14. Brubaker, 53.46

200 Backstroke

2. Rozenek, 1:50.24

4. Brooks, 1:55.72

7. Griffin, 1:57.31

8. Hagedorn, 1:57.80

9. Grimes, 2:00.33

10. Wagner, 2:04.84

200 Breaststroke

1. Pinheiro, 2:05.04

4. Tague, 2:08.16

5. Hanson, 2:12.24

6. Miller, 2:13.09

500 Freestyle

1. Troyer, 4:41.43

3. Conde, 4:45.76

5. Cigic, 4:49.81

7. Runge, 4:51.81

8. Gibson, 4:54.69

10. Stooke, 4:56.94

100 Butterfly

1. Lustig, 47.95 (‘B’ Time)

2. Carey, 50.76

5. Khatkovyy, 51.79

7. Ovanic, 52.62

3-Meter Diving

None

200 IM

1. Lustig, 1:50.66 (‘B’ Time)

4. Miller, 1:57.46

5. Rozenek, 1:58.68

7. Brooks, 1:59.72

12. Mauss, 2:03.54

13. Hanson, 2:04.71

400 Freestyle Relay

2. McKendree ‘A’ – 3:01.04 – Yavari, Gandaria-Hernandez, Perez Torrado, Souza

4. McKendree ‘B’ – 3:09.96 – Carey, Brotherton, Khatkovyy, Cigic

5. McKendree ‘C’ – 3:13.02 – Troyer, Stooke, Grimes, Ovanic

7. McKendree ‘D’ – 3:19.26 – Griffin, Garwold, Wagner, Fishel

8. McKendree ‘E’ – 3:24.37 – Tague, Runge, Gibson, Brubaker

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS WOMEN – PRESS RELEASE

CARBONDALE, Ill. — The Southern Illinois Swimming and Diving team split with the McKendree Bearcats in the first action of the season on the road Friday. The Saluki women dominated McKendree 229-69, while the men fell just short, losing 146-134. The women took home first place titles in 15 of the 16 events.

Top Saluki Performers

Pulido, Robertson, Rau, Romero Endolz

Women’s 200-Medley Relay (1:43.85)

Karen Cardenas Rodriguez

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle (1:52.78)

Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle (5:02:51)

Women’s 200 Yard IM (2:05:93)

Alex Cimera

Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle (1:38.82)

Celia Pulido

Women’s 100 Yard Backstroke (54.56)

Women’s 200 Yard Backstroke (1:58:64)

Ruard Van Renen

Men’s 100 Yard Backstroke (47.87)

Men’s 200 Yard Backstroke (1:47:21)

Olvia Herron

Women’s 100 Yard Breastroke (1:04:16)

Women’s 200 Yard Breastroke (2:18:08)

Brooklyn Anderson

Women’s 200 Yard Butterfly (2:06.11)

Lucia Romero Endolz

Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle (24.24)

Donat Csuvarszki

Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle (20.24)

Farida Moussa

Women’s 1 Meter Diving (262.20)

Women’s 3 Meter Diving (297.83)

Lee Haywood

Men’s 1 Meter Diving (295.28)

Men’s 3 Meter Diving (297.83)

Elli Oploh

Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle (52.46)

Jasmine Rau

Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly (56.27)

Oploh, Romero Endolz, Scheiblein, Pulido

Women’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay (3:32.49)

Cimera, Csuvarszki, Santiago, Van Renen

Men’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay (3:00.68)

Hear from Head Coach Geoff Hanson

“I was happy with our overall team effort today. We saw some very promising things from both our group of returners, as well as some outstanding performances from newcomers both men and women. While we missed on a couple of things that would have changed the team scores for the men, it was a positive step to compete down to the wire with a tough team which will compete for a Division II national title. We’ve got lots to work on, but I feel good about where this team is in October.”

NEXT UP

The Saluki women will travel to Champagne, IL for a meet against Illinois next Friday, October 14. Both teams will compete in the MVC Showcase October 21-22.

