WATCH: Maggie MacNeil Becomes First Woman to Break :51 in 100 FL Unsuited–50.84

LSU v. South Carolina

October 8, 2022

Carolina Natatorium – Columbia, SC

SCY (25 Yards)

At LSU’s dual with South Carolina, Maggie MacNeil continued to rewrite the LSU record book. After breaking the school records in the 100 back and 100 free in her LSU debut, MacNeil took down the 100 fly and 50 free records on October 8th.

Racing in a practice suit, MacNeil threw down a blistering 50.84 in the 100 fly, lowering the school record of 51.71 set by Hilary Knight in 2019. It’s the first time in NCAA history a woman has broken 51 seconds in the 100 fly unsuited. Watch the full race below:

MacNeil’s Splits:

MacNeil – LSU v. South Carolina 50 23.81 100 50.84 (27.03)

It’s a sizzling time for MacNeil, who owns the NCAA record in 48.89 and was the 2021 NCAA champion. She’s been faster in October before, posting 49.57 at a Michigan Intrasquad meet in 2019, but she was suited up for that swim. Here, she won the race by over four seconds.

After breaking her elbow at last season’s NCAAs and a summer where she swam in limited capacity at Worlds and Commonwealth Games due to both physical and mental health reasons, it looks like MacNeil has found her groove this fall. At LSU, the NCAA, World, and Olympic champion is reunited with Rick Bishop and has looked incredibly strong through this season’s early days.

Throwing down this kind of unsuited speed this early in the season arguably makes her the frontrunner for the highly anticipated showdown in the 100 fly at NCAAs.