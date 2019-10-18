Maggie MacNeil Drops 4th-Fastest 100 Fly in History at Michigan Intrasquad

Maggie MacNeil, the reigning World Champion in the 100-meter butterfly, threw down a 49.57 100-yard butterfly on Friday at Canham Natatorium in Ann Arbor. Originally scheduled as a tri-meet against Tennessee and Virginia, the meet was reconfigured as an intrasquad competition after Tennessee and Virginia withdrew for safety concerns. MacNeil’s swim, a stunning performance so early in the season, is the fourth-fastest performance in NCAA history. The Michigan sophomore lowered her personal best of 49.59, which had previous been the fourth performance, by .02.
|Rank
|Time
|Athlete
|Nationality
|Meet
|Date
|Location
|1
|49.26
|Louise Hansson
|SWE
|2019 NCAA DI Women’s Swimming
|3/21/2019
|Austin
|2
|49.34
|Louise Hansson
|SWE
|2019 PAC-12 Women’s Champs
|2/28/2019
|Federal Way
|3
|49.43
|Kelsi Dahlia
|USA
|2016 NCAA DI Womens
|3/17/2016
|Atlanta
|4
|49.57
|Maggie MacNeil
|CAN
|2019 Michigan Intrasquad
|10/18/2019
|Ann Arbor
|5
|49.59
|Maggie MacNeil
|CAN
|2019 Women’s B1G Ten Champs
|2/21/2019
|Bloomington
|6
|49.66
|Maggie MacNeil
|CAN
|2019 NCAA DI Women’s Swimming
|3/21/2019
|Austin
|7
|49.80
|Louise Hansson
|SWE
|2018 NCAA DI Womens Swim
|3/15/2018
|Columbus
|7
|49.80
|Louise Hansson
|SWE
|Texas Hall of Fame Swimming In
|11/29/2018
|Austin
|9
|49.81
|Kelsi Dahlia
|USA
|2015 NCAA D1 Womens
|3/19/2015
|Greensboro
|10
|49.85
|Erika Brown
|USA
|2018 SEC Swimming & Diving Cha
|2/15/2018
|College Station
|10
|49.85
|Erika Brown
|USA
|2019 SEC Champs
|2/20/2019
|Athens
Last October 19, MacNeil went a personal-best 51.49 in the 100 fly while competing in the Michigan vs Northwestern dual meet. A month later at the B1G-ACC Challenge she improved her PB to 50.09. She swam her best time of the season, 49.59, at B1G Championships breaking Big Ten, meet, IU pool, and Michigan team records. Her new time of 49.57 lowers her Big Ten, U-M pool, and Michigan program records.
MacNeil, a sophomore from London, Ontario in Canada, won the 100-meter butterfly title at 2019 FINA World Championships, beating defending Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom. Her 55.83 set new Commonwealth, Americas and Canadian records.
SwimSwam will cover the full meet at its conclusion.
Wow! A couple of questions…Was she suited up? Was the intrasquad meet saunctioned for records and NCAA qualifying?
Everyone seemed to be suited up by looking at all their results…..similar to Texas’ intrasquad! Wonder if they were making a statement to Uva and Louisville not coming? Or just real rested from being out of their pool for a bit due to water conditions?
UVA and Tennessee
Everyone was suited up including Maggie
Even the parasites ?
Thankfully no Tennessee swimmers were exposed to this time.