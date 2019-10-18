Maggie MacNeil Drops 4th-Fastest 100 Fly in History at Michigan Intrasquad

Maggie MacNeil, the reigning World Champion in the 100-meter butterfly, threw down a 49.57 100-yard butterfly on Friday at Canham Natatorium in Ann Arbor. Originally scheduled as a tri-meet against Tennessee and Virginia, the meet was reconfigured as an intrasquad competition after Tennessee and Virginia withdrew for safety concerns. MacNeil’s swim, a stunning performance so early in the season, is the fourth-fastest performance in NCAA history. The Michigan sophomore lowered her personal best of 49.59, which had previous been the fourth performance, by .02.

Rank Time Athlete Nationality Meet Date Location 1 49.26 Louise Hansson SWE 2019 NCAA DI Women’s Swimming 3/21/2019 Austin 2 49.34 Louise Hansson SWE 2019 PAC-12 Women’s Champs 2/28/2019 Federal Way 3 49.43 Kelsi Dahlia USA 2016 NCAA DI Womens 3/17/2016 Atlanta 4 49.57 Maggie MacNeil CAN 2019 Michigan Intrasquad 10/18/2019 Ann Arbor 5 49.59 Maggie MacNeil CAN 2019 Women’s B1G Ten Champs 2/21/2019 Bloomington 6 49.66 Maggie MacNeil CAN 2019 NCAA DI Women’s Swimming 3/21/2019 Austin 7 49.80 Louise Hansson SWE 2018 NCAA DI Womens Swim 3/15/2018 Columbus 7 49.80 Louise Hansson SWE Texas Hall of Fame Swimming In 11/29/2018 Austin 9 49.81 Kelsi Dahlia USA 2015 NCAA D1 Womens 3/19/2015 Greensboro 10 49.85 Erika Brown USA 2018 SEC Swimming & Diving Cha 2/15/2018 College Station 10 49.85 Erika Brown USA 2019 SEC Champs 2/20/2019 Athens

Last October 19, MacNeil went a personal-best 51.49 in the 100 fly while competing in the Michigan vs Northwestern dual meet. A month later at the B1G-ACC Challenge she improved her PB to 50.09. She swam her best time of the season, 49.59, at B1G Championships breaking Big Ten, meet, IU pool, and Michigan team records. Her new time of 49.57 lowers her Big Ten, U-M pool, and Michigan program records.

MacNeil, a sophomore from London, Ontario in Canada, won the 100-meter butterfly title at 2019 FINA World Championships, beating defending Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom. Her 55.83 set new Commonwealth, Americas and Canadian records.

SwimSwam will cover the full meet at its conclusion.