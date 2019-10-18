CIF-SS Division 1 Finalist Lily Olson Verbally Commits to Illinois for 2020-21

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Fullerton, California sprinter Lily Olson has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Illinois for 2020-21. She will join Laurel Bludgen in the class of 2024.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at the University of Illinois! I wouldn’t be where I am today without the constant love and support of all those around me and can’t wait to join such an amazing team at a great school. Also very happy to be returning to my birth state! GO ILLINI 🧡💙”

Olson is a senior at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana. She specializes mainly in freestyle and butterfly and swims year-round with Irvine Novaquatics. Olson placed 8th in the 50 free at the 2019 CIF Southern Section Division 1 (largest schools) Championships in May, going a personal-best time of 23.95. She won the consolation final of the 100 free with 52.00, another lifetime best. Olson also anchored the 5th-place 200 free relay (23.37) and the 4th-place 400 free relay (51.78). After high school season, she had a very successful summer in which she notched PBs in the LCM 50/100/200 free and 50/100/200 fly. In particular, she went best times in the 50/100m free and 200m fly at USC’s Los Angeles Invitational, finaling in the 200m fly.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.95

100 free – 52.00

100 fly – 58.43

200 fly – 2:04.84

200 IM – 2:10.59

It took 23.10/50.57 to score in the 50/100 free and 54.50/2:00.65 to score in the 100/200 fly at 2019 B1G Championships.

