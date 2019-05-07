Illinois Snags In State Junior Laurel Bludgen For Class Of 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Laurel Bludgen, a junior at Metea Valley High School and Maverick Swim Club in Naperville, Illinois, has announced her verbal commitment to swim for the University of Illinois starting in 2020. Primarily a sprint freestyler, Bludgen has career-best times in the 50 and 100-yard freestyles that are less than a quarter second off of making the ‘A’ 200 and 400-yard freestyle relays for the Fighting Illini at the 2019 BIG Swimming Championships.

At the 2019 Illinois High School State Championship Meet, Bludgen led off the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relays for Metea Valley High School that would eventually take home silver medals for the team in those events. She qualified for the NCSA Juniors Championship meet where she swam the 50/100/200 yard freestyles and set all career-best times in all three events.

Event Career Best Time Time it took to qualify 24th at 2019 BIG Champs 50 free 24.06 23.10 100 free 51.84 50.57 200 free 1:53.48 1:48.56

So far Bludgen and distance swimmer Cara Bognar are the first committed members of the Class of 2024 for the Fighting Illini.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.