Flyer/Backstroker Anna Cohee Delivers Verbal To Biola University

Anna Cohee from Ayala High School in Chino Hills, California and The Claremont Club has announced that she is going to swim for Divison 2 Biola University. A backstroke/butterfly dual threat, Cohee has career-best times in both backstrokes and butterflys, and the 500-yard freestyle, that would have ranked her just outside the top 16 within the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference for the 2018-2019 season.

“I fell in love with the atmosphere and the Christ-serving atmosphere of the school and team. I couldn’t see myself going anywhere else and I am so excited to officially be an eagle.”

At last year’s California CIF Southern Division 2 Section Championships she took 17th in the 500-yard freestyle (5:09.74) and 26th in the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.08). She improved on those finishes in 2019 with a 19th place finish in the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.18) and an 11th place finish in the 100-yard butterfly (58.17).

Best Times In Yards

100 fly – 58.67

200 fly – 2:13.69

100 back – 59.92

200 back – 2:09.87

500 free – 5:09.74

Cohee has the potential to make an immediate splash at Biola next year; her career-best 100 backstroke and 200 butterfly times would have been 4th-fastest on the team last year while her best 500 freestyle/200 backstroke/100 butterfly times would have been second fastest on the team. She will join an extremely diverse Class of 2023 made up of Meredyth Rubie, Ashley Vitale, Kristina Arcerito, Anna Haaksma, Audrey Vermeulen, Liza Parahnevich, Kellynn Hayes, Kolya Vos, and Chloe Hartman. Within the class, Rubie is flyer/breaststroker, Haaksma is a backstroker/breaststroker, Hayes is a freestyler/backstroker, and Vitale and Hartman are divers.

