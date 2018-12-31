To see all of our 2018 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here.

2018 Swammy Awards: U.S. COACH OF THE YEAR: Dave Durden, California Aquatics

This one is actually a lot closer than it appears, with a spirited battle between the two recently-announced 2020 Olympic head coaches for Team USA – Cal’s Dave Durden and Stanford’s Greg Meehan.

Durden gets the slight edge, though, capping off a Swammy awards that saw the California Aquatics program earn U.S. Swimmer of the Year, the U.S.’s only Breakout Swimmer of the Year honorable mention and the U.S. Coach of the Year award.

(Side note: This award – part of our international coaches of the year honors across various continents and countries – is more focused on international performances. For those wishing to make NCAA-heavy arguments, you may be more interested in our NCAA Coach of the Year Swammy awards from earlier this month.)

Durden’s men won two individual and three relay gold medals at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, including a backstroke sweep from Ryan Murphy. Breakout star Andrew Seliskar added a silver medal individually, and Murphy, Seliskar and Nathan Adrian all swam on winning relays.

In addition, a much-talked-about summer for the Cal men saw Golden Bears spread across USA Swimming’s upcoming international travel rosters. Durden put six men on the 2018 Pan Pacs team (Murphy, Adrian, Seliskar, Josh Prenot, Jacob Pebley and Sean Grieshop), five on the 2019 World Champs team (Adrian, Seliskar, Murphy, Prenot and Pebley), six on the 2019 World University Games team (Grieshop, Connor Hoppe, Michael Jensen, Trenton Julian, Bryce Mefford and Nick Norman) and four more on the 2019 U.S. Pan American Games team (Adrian, Daniel Carr, Matthew Josa and Tom Shields). All fourteen of those men qualified out of this summer’s U.S. Nationals.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

In no particular order