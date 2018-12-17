2018 Swammy Awards: Women’s NCAA Coach of the Year Greg Meehan

To see all of our 2018 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here.

2018 Women’s NCAA Coach of the Year: Greg Meehan, Stanford

It was an unprecedented show of dominance from Greg Meehan‘s Stanford women at NCAAs in 2018.

A loaded Stanford roster took the lead and never looked back at NCAAs, winning by 220 points – the third-largest margin of victory in NCAA women’s swimming history. And Stanford’s sweep of all five relays was just the third relay sweep in women’s NCAA history.

Stanford didn’t lose a single event until 1-meter diving at the end of day 2. They didn’t lose a single swimming event until Friday evening when Louise Hansson of USC won the 100 fly. Meehan’s team ultimately won 13 of 18 swimming events. Over the course of the 2017-2018 season, they set American, NCAA and U.S. Open records in the 200 free relay, 200 medley relay, 400 medley relay, 1650 free, 200 fly, 200 IM and 400 IM.

A look at all Stanford finishers who placed in the top 3 at NCAAs:

800 free relay: 1st – Katie Drabot, Ella Eastin, Brooke Forde, Katie Ledecky (6:46.93)

(6:46.93) 200 free relay: 1st – Janet Hu, Simone Manuel, Lauren Pitzer, Ally Howe (1:25.43 – NCAA/American/US Open records)

(1:25.43 – NCAA/American/US Open records) 500 free: 1st – Katie Ledecky (4:26.57), 2nd – Katie Drabot (4:34.86)

(4:26.57), 2nd – (4:34.86) 200 IM: 1st – Ella Eastin (1:50.67 – NCAA/American/US Open records)

(1:50.67 – NCAA/American/US Open records) 50 free: 1st – Simone Manuel (21.18)

(21.18) 400 medley relay: 1st – Ally Howe, Kim Williams, Janet Hu, Simone Manuel (3:25.09 – NCAA/American/US Open records)

(3:25.09 – NCAA/American/US Open records) 400 IM: 1st – Ella Eastin (3:54.60 – NCAA/American/US Open records), 2nd – Katie Ledecky (3:58.29

(3:54.60 – NCAA/American/US Open records), 2nd – (3:58.29 100 fly: 3rd – Janet Hu (50.56)

(50.56) 200 free: 3rd – Simone Manuel (1:41.48)

(1:41.48) 100 back: 1st – Ally Howe (49.70)

(49.70) 200 medley relay: 1st – Ally Howe, Kim Williams, Janet Hu, Simone Manuel (1:33.11 – NCAA/American/US Open records)

(1:33.11 – NCAA/American/US Open records) 1650 free: 1st – Katie Ledecky (15:07.57)

(15:07.57) 100 free: 1st – Simone Manuel (45.65)

(45.65) 200 fly: 1st – Ella Eastin (1:50.01), 2nd – Katie Drabot (1:51.73)

(1:50.01), 2nd – (1:51.73) 400 free relay: 1st – Janet Hu, Ella Eastin, Katie Drabot, Simone Manuel (3:07.94)

HONORABLE MENTIONS

In no particular order