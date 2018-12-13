2018 Swammy Awards: Women’s NCAA Swimmer of the Year Ella Eastin

To see all of our 2018 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here.

2018 Women’s NCAA Swimmer of the Year: Ella Eastin

On a historically-dominant Stanford Cardinal roster, it wasn’t five-time Olympic champ Katie Ledecky or seven-time world champ Simone Manuel who led the way. No, the only three-event winner individually was junior Ella Eastin.

Eastin had a sensational NCAA meet, overshadowing even her two teammates who typically refuse to be overshadowed by anyone. Eastin hit the records triple crown (American, NCAA and U.S. Open records) in all three of her individual events during the collegiate season, meaning her swims rank as the fastest in history in those events.

Most notable was the 400 IM, in which Eastin beat Ledecky head-to-head, shattering American, NCAA and U.S. Open records Ledecky had set just weeks earlier at Pac-12s. Prior to February 2018, no swimmer had ever been faster than Katinka Hosszu‘s 3:56.54 from 2012. Ledecky snuck under that record by .01 at Pac-12s, but at NCAAs, Eastin tore through history with a 3:54.60, shattering all historic marks and denying Ledecky’s bid for triple individual titles.

Eastin also set a whole slew of records in the 200 IM, going 1:50.67 and taking almost a full second off her own NCAA, American and U.S. Open records from 2016. She won the 200 fly at NCAAs by a whopping 1.7 seconds (going 1:50.01), though she didn’t break her own records. She did, however, take down American, U.S. Open and NCAA records with her Pac-12 Championship title swim of 1:49.51, becoming just the second woman ever to break 1:50.

If that wasn’t enough, Eastin had three major freestyle swims in the NCAA postseason. She was the Pac-12 runner-up in the 500 free, going a 4:34.04 that would have been second at NCAAs had she not opted for the 200 IM. And she swam on two winning Stanford relays, splitting 1:41.13 on the 800 free relay (better than anyone on her relay besides Ledecky and fourth-best of the entire field) and 47.13 on the 400 free relay (better than anyone on her relay besides Manuel and 6th-best of the entire field).

Looking back at Eastin’s unparalleled NCAA season, it’s easy to see just how devastating her summer bout with mono was. With all the momentum in the world, it felt like Eastin was on the cusp of an international breakthrough. But with a roster spot at World University Games secured, a healthy Eastin could be in line for more Swammy recognition come 2019.

Honorable Mentions

In no particular order