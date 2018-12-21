SwimSwam’s Official 2018 Swammy Award Index

2018 Swammy Awards

This month, we're recounting the top performers and performances of the year 2018.

Award Winner
Top 10 Swims of the Year
Male Swimmer of the Year
Female Swimmer of the Year
Male US Swimmer of the Year
Female US Swimmer of the Year
Male Asia Swimmer of the Year Daiya Seto
Female Asia Swimmer of the Year
Male Europe Swimmer of the Year
Female Europe Swimmer of the Year
Male Oceania Swimmer of the Year
Female Oceania Swimmer of the Year
Male South America Swimmer of the Year
Female South America Swimmer of the Year
Male Africa Swimmer of the Year
Female Africa Swimmer of the Year
Male Central America/Carribean Swimmer of the Year
Female Central America/Carribean Swimmer of the Year Alia Atkinson
Male Canadian Swimmer of the Year
Female Canadian Swimmer of the Year
Male Breakout Swimmer of the Year
Female Breakout Swimmer of the Year
Male World Junior Swimmer of the Year
Female World Junior Swimmer of the Year Taylor Ruck
Male Open Water Swimmer of the Year
Female Open Water Swimmer of the Year
International Coaches of Year
U.S.
Australia
Canada
Asia
Africa
Britain
Europe
NCAA Male Swimmer of the Year Caeleb Dressel
NCAA Female Swimmer of the Year Ella Eastin
NCAA Men’s Coach of the Year Ray Looze
NCAA Women’s Coach of the Year Greg Meehan
Viral Video of the Year Year of the Vlog
High School Team of Year
Age Group Swimmers of the Year – 10&Under
Age Group Swimmers of the Year – 11-12
Age Group Swimmers of the Year – 13-14
Age Group Swimmers of the Year – 15-16
Age Group Swimmers of the Year – 17-18
Heart of a Champion
National Development Award

