2018 Swammy Awards: U.S. Male Swimmer of the Year Ryan Murphy

2018 U.S. MALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: RYAN MURPHY

Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy came back with a vengeance in 2018 after falling short of his bests in Budapest. Murphy swept the backstroke races at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, breaking the Meet Record in both backstroke events to take gold. In the 100 back, his 51.94 was just a tenth shy of his own World Record and tied for the 3rd fastest performance in history. Murphy won the 200 back with a lifetime best 1:53.57, faster than the time he swam to win Olympic gold in Rio.

He continued his success through the short course season as he competed at the 2018 Short Course World Championships. Murphy came away with 3 golds and 6 total medals. Individually, he won gold in the 100 back. He took silver in both the 50 back and 200 back, setting a 50 back American Record in the process. Murphy helped the USA to gold in the men’s 400 medley relay and mixed 200 medley relay. He was also a part of the 2nd place men’s 200 medley relay squad that set an American Record.

