2018 Swammy Awards: CAC Male Athlete of the Year Dylan Carter

To see all of our 2018 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here.

2018 Central American & Caribbean Male Athlete of the Year: Dylan Carter, Trinidad & Tobago

Trinidad & Tobago’s Dylan Carter has emerged as the star swimmer of the CAC region. The former USC Trojan, now a pro swimmer, led all men with 3 gold medals at the 2018 Central American & Caribbean Games. He won the 100 free (48.95), 50 back (24.83), and 50 fly (23.11), all of which came in new Meet Records, and the latter two of which were new National Records. He also earned a silver medal in the 50 free (22.39), and a bronze medal in the 400 free relay (also a National Record).

In Australia in the spring, he won his biggest international medal yet: a long course silver in the 50 fly (23.67) at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. He also placed 5th in the 100 free (48.60), and was the CAC region’s only male swimming medalist at the event (Alia Atkinson took silver in the 50 breast on the women’s side).

He transcended regional glory in December in Hangzhou at the 2018 World Short Course Swimming Championships, where he won a bronze: his country’s second-ever medal at the meet after George Bovell’s bronze in the 100 IM from the 2012 championships.

After winning two medals at the 2014 Youth Olympics, Carter carried the weight of big expectations for his country at the senior level. His international resume went dormant with no medals since and just a 23rd-place showing in his only event, the 100 free, at the Rio Olympic Games. But in 2018, Carter got back on track with some big international showings. Now he’ll have to show