Morgan Stormer, Carolyn Bolden Send Commitments to Liberty University

Morgan Stormer and Carolyn Bolden have both sent their commitments to swim for the Liberty University. The two will join the Flames’s class of 2023 alongside Eva Suggs.

Allison Park, PA native Morgan Stormer is a senior at Hampton High School. This past summer, Stormer updated lifetime bests in the 50 and 100 free at the 2018 AMS Long Course Senior Circuit while representing Upper Saint Clair Swim Club.

“Liberty just feels right. The opportunity to swim at such a respected University is a blessing. I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, and parents for the unyielding support they have provided. Liberty has everything I need to improve as a student athlete. The facilities -which include an Olympic pool, impressive weight room, and a world-class athletic complex-, are the very best for continuing my swimming journey. Coupled with the guidance of their tremendous staff, this university exceeds every standard not only for enriching my academic goals but also my spiritual pursuits. Go Flames!”

Stormer will join an already loaded Liberty sprint freestyle group, which boasts the winning 200 free relay at the 2018 CCSAC Conference Championships, which returns three of the four legs for this – all three of whom will be seniors by the time Stormer arrives to campus.

Her best times include:

50 free: 24.52

100 free: 53.96

200 free: 2:00.80

Westshore YMCA’s Carolyn Bolden has also announced her intentions to swim for Liberty University, beginning in the fall of 2019.

Bolden is a senior at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, PA. Last season, she blew her best times out of the water at the Mid Penn Conference Championships, dropping a half second in the 100 free and over two seconds in the 200 free, her signature event.

Those two swims earned Bolden her first two individual swims at the Pennsylvania AAA High School State Championships. Despite her lack of state experience at the individual level, Bolden qualified for finals in the 200 free, ultimately placing 13th. She also swam the 500 free, where she placed 21st.

Her best times include:

50 free: 24.56

100 free: 52.77

200 free: 1:52.96

500 free: 5:08.54

Bolden’s 200 free time would have placed her right on the cusp of consolation finals at the 2018 CCSAC Conference Championships, at which Liberty finished second overall. Given her rapid rate of improvement, Bolden will likely be a solid boost in points at the conference level when she arrives on campus next fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].