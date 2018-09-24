Idaho State Champ Eva Suggs Pledges Verbal Commitment to Liberty

Eva Suggs, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Timberline High School in Boise, Idaho, has announced her verbal commitment to Lynchburg, Virginia’s Liberty University for 2019-20.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to Liberty University! Once I went on Liberty’s recruiting trip, I knew that I wanted to spend my next 4 years in Lynchburg, VA. Liberty University believes in developing Christ-centered men and women with the values, knowledge, and skills in order to impact the world. They put God as the foundation for their academics, athletics and campus life. Once I saw that Liberty is not just Christian in name, but Christian at heart, I knew that it was the place for me. Liberty’s Swimming and Diving program trains to be the best in every way and gives God all of the Glory. I am excited to become a Lady Flame and represent such an extraordinary, humble and blessed college.”

Suggs won the 200 free (1:53.04) at the 2016 Idaho High School State Championship meet in the fall of her sophomore year; she also finaled in the 100 free (52.17). She didn’t participate as a junior. In club swimming, Suggs represents Boise YMCA Swim Team. She dropped significant amounts of time in key events this past year, culminating in a Winter Nationals cut in the 100 back at Santa Clara Futures in August. She improved her PB by 3.7 seconds in the 200m back and 200m free, 3.5 seconds in the 200y IM, and 2.9 seconds in the 100m back.

Suggs is a nice pickup for the Flames, who finished second to Florida Gulf Coast at the 2018 CCSA Championships. Her best times would have scored in the A finals of the 100/200 back, 100/200 free,

Suggs will add firepower to the already-strong Liberty backstroke group which consists of 200 back champion Payton Keiner and 100 back champion Brittany Weiss.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:58.75

100 back – 55.95

50 back – 26.58

200 free – 1:50.20

100 free – 50.01

50 free – 24.40

200 IM – 2:07.35