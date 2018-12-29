Jace Brown Changes Commitment from ASU to Texas A&M

Mesquite, Texas-native Jace Brown, who announced his verbal commitment to Arizona State in January, has switched his allegiance to in-state Texas A&M University for 2019-20. He wrote on social media:

“I would like to announce my recommitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Texas A&M University! Thank you to my family, my coaches, my friends, and my teammates for helping me along this journey and process! I wish nothing but the best to all the ASU people! Gig ‘Em”

Brown is in the middle of his final season of prep swimming at John Horn High School. Since the start of his senior year he has gone lifetime bests in the SCY 50/100/200/1000/1650 free, 200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM and the LCM 100 free. At Winter Juniors West he finaled in the 100 free (10th), 200 free (11th), 100 fly (12th), and 200 IM (6th). He also swam at Winter Nationals and was a C-finalist in the 100 free and 100 fly. Brown does his club swimming with Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 1:47.36

100 fly – 48.00

200 fly – 1:49.14

100 back – 49.46

200 free – 1:37.89

100 free – 44.61

Brown will join fellow class of 2023 commit William Coakley in the fall.

