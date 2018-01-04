Practice + Pancakes: How to Turn Your Double into a Mini Meet

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

Practice + Pancakes Holiday Edition! I took a trip home for the new year to Columbia, Missouri and visited my old swim club, Columbia Swim Club. The first practice I went to was with coach Todd. Now I have a theory: I think Todd’s hair is so awesome because he has so many good ideas that they have to come out somehow. If you don’t know what his hair looks like, watch the video. If you haven’t heard any of his ideas about swimming… watch the video.

I coached with Todd for 2 years, and he was always coming up with creative and new ways to give the kids challenges that they could have fun with, especially during the holidays. This year was no exception. Todd created his very own mini meet within a morning/afternoon double.

He separated the kids into 2 teams, tigers and sharks (CSC is the tigersharks). In the morning, he had the kids do 3 rounds of 6×50, and Todd kept track of how many each athlete got under their 200 goal pace. Then based off of those results, he put them into A, B, or C heats. Then in the afternoon, each heat did 2 rounds of 4×100, all out on 4:00. They were scored based on how close they got to their best times on each 100. Pretty intricate, but with the help of 1 or 2 other coaches, Todd turned his double into a prelims/finals format test set that left the kids tired but kept them competitive.