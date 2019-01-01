2018 Swammy Awards: Oceania Female Swimmer of the Year Ariarne Titmus

To see all of our 2018 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here.

2018 Oceania Female Swimmer of the Year: Ariarne Titmus, Australia

Ariarne Titmus just missed a medal at the 2017 World Championships, but in 2018, the 18-year old broke into her own as the next bona fied Australian superstar.

Her year started with 3 golds and a silver at the Commonwealth Games, including a new Oceania and Meet Record in the 400 free. She ran into Katie Ledecky’s wake at Pan Pacs, but took silvers in both the 400 and 800 free in new Australian and Oceania Records as well, touching in 3:59.66 and 8:17.07, respectively.

She now ranks 3rd in history in the 400 (behind only Ledecky and Federica Pellegrini) and 11th in the 800 free.

She capped off the year with 2 gold and 2 bronze medals at the 2018 World Short Course Championships, winning the 200 and 400 frees individually and breaking a World Record in the 400 in 3:53.92.

Titmus graduated from ‘high potential’ to ‘here’ in 2018. She’ll have to swim most of her career against the greatest distance swimmer in history, Katie Ledecky, but she’s on pace to decimate at least the Australian Record books.

Honorable Mentions

