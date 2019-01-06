1:04/2:19 Breaststroker Sarah Vogt Commits to Southern Illinois

Sarah Vogt, who hails from Columbia, Missouri, has committed to swim for Southern Illinois University beginning in the 2019-20 season. Vogt swims year-round with Columbia Swim Club.

“Beyond excited to announce that I have committed to continue my academic and swimming career at Southern Illinois University next year! Thank you to my family, teammates and coaches that have supported through this all. Go Dawgs!”

Vogt is a senior at Hickman High School where she specializes in breast and IM. She was runner-up in the 100 breast (1:05.27) and 11th in the 200 IM (2:12.28) at the 2018 MSHSAA Class 2 Girls State Championships last February in her junior year season. After high school season she had a strong showing at Columbia Sectionals, competing in the 50/100/200 breast, 50 fly, and 200/400 IM and finaling in all three breaststroke events. She improved her PBs in the 50/200 breast and 50 fly.

Vogt kicked off long course season at CSC Invite in June, improving her lifetime bests in the 50/200 free, 100/200 breast, and 200/400 IM. She also competed at NCSA Summer Championships, where she finaled in the 50m breast with a new PB. Vogt swam the 100/200 breast at Winter Juniors West and picked up a new PB in the 200 IM in time trials.

Vogt would have been an A-finalist in both the 100 breast and 200 breast at the 2018 MVC Championships. Her best SCY times include:

50 breast – 30.08

100 breast – 1:04.64

200 breast – 2:19.31

200 IM – 2:10.49

400 IM – 4:39.32

