Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Best of 2018

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. This week, we’re taking a look back on the top 16 posts of 2018 – there was simply no way to pick just ten. But if you’re in the mood to look back on the best 500 or so tweets of the year (highly recommended), click here.

In all, one thing was clear from our 2018 bests: NCAA swimmers have Twitter on lock. So from baseball/swimming/basketball mashups to viral dances, scroll to see what made the cut!

#16

#15

#14

#13

#12

#11

#10

#9

#8

#7

#6

#5

#4

#3

#2

#1

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!