Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Best of 2018

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. This week, we’re taking a look back on the top 16 posts of 2018 – there was simply no way to pick just ten. But if you’re in the mood to look back on the best 500 or so tweets of the year (highly recommended), click here.

In all, one thing was clear from our 2018 bests: NCAA swimmers have Twitter on lock. So from baseball/swimming/basketball mashups to viral dances, scroll to see what made the cut!

#16

Today is the first time I ever coach a real Breaststroker, just amazing technique. #GoDCD #project2020 I am exited to coach this quality of talent. pic.twitter.com/264vCe0Ss7 — Coach Jrod (@CoachJrodHunte) January 23, 2018

#15

One taught me Love

One taught me Patience

One taught me Pain pic.twitter.com/XMLUha6PCK — grantshoults (@grantshoults) November 9, 2018

#14

Now it auto fills to “Ryan Held crying” — Ryan Held (@heldilox) September 27, 2018

#13

There is literally no better feeling than watching someone make their first Olympic team. Instant tears. Every. Stinkin. Time. — Lilly King (@_king_lil) January 6, 2018

#12

Bellyflop Wednesday is a real (and painful) thing @simone_manuel pic.twitter.com/6jhU28br0i — Katie Drabot (@katiedrabot) May 3, 2018

#11

There's two kinds of people in March. pic.twitter.com/hAXjFMkTzB — Justin Wright (@THE_MrRight) March 15, 2018

#10

#9

Me swimming for the first time since NCAA's today: pic.twitter.com/v9IREBPkeh — Jeff Newkirk (@jeffnkirk) April 2, 2018

#8

#7

Lady in public lane: you’re very good at swimming you know.. Me: erm, thanks Lady: no seriously, you should try and do a trial with the county club! Me: erm, well I actually went to a couple of Olympics.. Lady: me too! Which sports did you get manage to get tickets for? 🤔 — Lizzie Simmonds (@LizzieSimmonds1) March 10, 2018

#6

Does @katieledecky get an additional $300 for getting third in the men’s event? pic.twitter.com/Xi2HOGUkZI — Jacob Pebley (@Jacob_Pebley) May 17, 2018

#5

I’m out here tearing up on the plane. It’s a combination of reminiscing on great memories and not warming down after my last race. #allthefeels — Simone Manuel (@swimone) March 18, 2018

#4

always reppin @Beyonce’s coachella masterpiece no matter the place pic.twitter.com/Vvq8F9Qes5 — Christian Strycker (@c_strycker) June 25, 2018

#3

THIS IS WHY I DONT LIKE OPEN WATER SWIMMING 😱🤣😖 pic.twitter.com/FgeOq0jeUL — Ranomi Kromowidjojo (@ranomikromo) August 23, 2018

#2

⁦@SteveKerr⁩ seems like you’re just moving down the line so I’m ready to get signed whenever #GoDubs pic.twitter.com/Bevx2Z39xu — Maya DiRado (@MayaDiRado) July 3, 2018

#1