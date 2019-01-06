Dartmouth Earns Commitment from Sarasota Freestyler Christina Cianciolo

Christina Cianciolo from Sarasota, Florida announced her verbal commitment to the application process* at Dartmouth College. Cianciolo is a senior at Sarasota’s Riverview High School and swims year-round for Sarasota YMCA Sharks. She recently finished 2nd in the 500 free (4:50.21) and 4th in the 200 free (1:49.87) at the Florida FHSAA 4A State Championships. This summer she won the 500/1500 free and was runner-up in the 200/800 free at the Florida Swimming LSC Senior Long Course Championships.

“Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swim and studies at Dartmouth College!! Such an incredible experience to have the love and support of my friends and family! The team environment and student atmosphere at Dartmouth is what drew me in, and the connections and friendships are what sold it to me! I fell in love with the campus as soon as I saw it. I can’t wait to climb the Ivy while repping the Big Green next year, and to be apart [sic] of the Dartmouth Class of ‘23!”

Cianciolo will make her presence known in Hanover from Day One. Her best 200 free time would already break the program record. Her 500 time would rank 2nd; 1000 free, third; and 1650 free, fourth. Cianciolo will join current Dartmouth freshman Mia Leko, who is on pace to break many of those records this season, when she begins next fall.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 51.13

200 free – 1:48.37

500 free – 4:50.21

1000 free – 10:01.23

1650 free – 16:45.73

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

