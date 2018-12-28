2018 Swammy Awards: U.S. Female Swimmer of the Year Katie Ledecky

To see all of our 2018 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here.

2018 U.S. FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: KATIE LEDECKY

Katie Ledecky remains unbeaten in the distance freestyle races at major international competitions and continued to break records in 2018. Ledecky, who went pro following the NCAA season, broke the World Record in the women’s 1500 free this year, posting a 15:20.48 at the Indianapolis Pro Swim. That was one of many victories for Ledecky as she was crowned the female champion of the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series.

At the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, Ledecky broke her own Pan Pacs Meet Record with an 8:09.13 in the 800 free. She defended her titles in the 800 free, 400 free, and 1500 free. In addition to her individual hardware, she also earned a bronze medal in the 200 free, which came shortly after her 800 free, and a silver medal as the anchor of the USA’s 800 free relay.

During the NCAA season, Ledecky set an American Record in the 400 IM at the Pac-12 Championships (though that record was later broken by Ella Eastin). She went on to repeat as NCAA champion in the 500 free and 1650 free.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

In no particular order