2018 Swammy Awards: Schoenmaker is Female African Swimmer of the Year

2018 African Female Swimmer of the Year: Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa

Tatjana Schoenmaker rewrote the African record books in the breaststroke in 2018.

First, at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, Schoenmaker put up a 30.82 in the women’s 50m breaststroke final. Though her effort was only good enough for 4th place, she still reset the African record in the race, ranking 22nd in the world for all of 2018.

The day after the 50, Shoenmaker won the women’s 200m breaststroke in a time of 2:22.02, touching over a second ahead of runner-up Molly Renshaw from England. Schoenmaker’s time established a new African Record in the women’s 200m breaststroke, and held up as the 4th-fastest time of 2018.

Schoenmaker established herself as the top breastroker of the Commonwealth Games with another victory in the 100m breast, touching in a 1:06.41, edging out Canada’s Kierra Smith who took silver in 1:07.05. With her swim in the finals of the 100, Schoenmaker established her third African continental record of the meet, and the 10th-fastest time of all of 2018.

