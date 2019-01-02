2018 Swammy Awards: European Female Swimmer of the Year Sarah Sjostrom

To see all of our 2018 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here.
2018 EUROPEAN FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: SARAH SJOSTROM
Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom, the reigning Olympic gold medalist and World Record holder in the 100 fly, had another strong showing at the European Championships in 2018. Though Sjostrom alluded to not being in top racing shape and finished the meet with an injured thumb, she was still a 4-time champion in Glasgow. She swept the sprint freestyles and sprint butterflies at the meet. Her 50 free time of 23.74 was a new Championship Record. With her 4 titles, Sjostrom now has 23 long course European titles, more than any other woman in history.
Among her short course accomplishments in 2018 was the 2nd-fastest time ever in the 100 fly (54.91). Sjostrom put up that time at the World Cup stop in Eindhoven, breaking the World Cup Record in doing so. Sjostrom wound up winning the 2018 World Cup Series title.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
In no particular order
- Simona Quadarella (ITA)– At the 2018 European Championships, Quadarella swept the distance freestyles. Her 800 free was a new Italian Record. Quadarella went on to compete at Short Course Worlds, picking up silver in the 800 free.
- Katinka Hosszu (HUN)– Hosszu became the first woman ever to win 5-straight titles in an event when she won the 200 IM at the 2018 European Championships. She secured a 3-peat with her 200 IM victory at the Short Course World Championships. At that meet, Hosszu also took gold in the 400 IM and 200 fly, as well as a bronze in the 100 back.
- Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED)– World Record holder Kromowidjojo won 3 medals at 2018 Euros: 50 free bronze, 400 free relay silver, and mixed 400 free relay silver. She set a new National Record during the World Cup series in the 50 back in September. Kromowidjojo was the top sprinter at Short Course Worlds, winning the 50 free, 100 free, and 50 fly. She hit Championship Records in all of her events and a new National Record in the 50 fly. She also walked away with 5 relay medals, including 4 silvers and a bronze.
