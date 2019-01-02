2018 Swammy Awards: European Female Swimmer of the Year Sarah Sjostrom

To see all of our 2018 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here.

2018 EUROPEAN FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: SARAH SJOSTROM

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom, the reigning Olympic gold medalist and World Record holder in the 100 fly, had another strong showing at the European Championships in 2018. Though Sjostrom alluded to not being in top racing shape and finished the meet with an injured thumb, she was still a 4-time champion in Glasgow. She swept the sprint freestyles and sprint butterflies at the meet. Her 50 free time of 23.74 was a new Championship Record. With her 4 titles, Sjostrom now has 23 long course European titles, more than any other woman in history.

Among her short course accomplishments in 2018 was the 2nd-fastest time ever in the 100 fly (54.91). Sjostrom put up that time at the World Cup stop in Eindhoven, breaking the World Cup Record in doing so. Sjostrom wound up winning the 2018 World Cup Series title.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

