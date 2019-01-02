Versatile Ricky Lewis Commits to In-state Pacific Tigers

Trabuco Canyon, California-native Ricky Lewis will swim for University of the Pacific beginning in the 2019-20 school year. He will join Noah Snyder in the Tigers’ class of 2023.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of the Pacific! I know that UOP offers the perfect combination of competitive athletics and rigorous academics that I wanted in a school. Thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates who have gotten me to this point in my career. I wanted to thank Coach Richardson and Coach Carl for the opportunity to swim for such a great team. Go Tigers!”

Lewis is a senior at Trabuco Hills High School. He swims year-round for coach Tim Teeter at Saddleback El Toro (SET) Aquatics. Lewis finaled in both the 200 free (18th) and 500 free (17th) at 2018 CIF-Southern Section Division I Championships in May; he also went a best time in the 50 back (25.44) leading off the 14th-place medley relay. Since then, he has been on a tear. He updated his 100/200/400/800m free times at Santa Clarita Sectionals this summer, then wrapped up the long course season at Southern California JOs with new PBs in the 50 free, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM. In November and December he competed at Kevin Perry Invitational and Winter Age Group Championships, going best times in every event he swam.

Lewis would have scored for the Tigers in the B final of the 500 free at 2018 MPSF Championships.

Top SCY times:

1000 free – 9:37.15

500 free – 4:36.45

200 free – 1:42.60

200 back – 1:53.92

100 back – 52.43

100 fly – 51.93

