Noah Snyder Sends Verbal Commitment to In-state Pacific Tigers

Ramona, California’s Noah Snyder has verbally committed to University of the Pacific for the class of 2023.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at University of Pacific! I would like to thank everyone who has helped me along the way especially my parents, siblings and coaches for their unwavering support.

“Go Tigers!!!”

Snyder is a senior at Christian High School and a CIF-San Diego Section Division II finalist in both the 100 breast and 100 free. At the 2018 SDS D2 meet he placed 3rd in the 100 breast (57.38) and 7th in the 100 free (48.21). He also swam breast (26.56) on the 6th-place medley relay. He swims year-round for the club team Pacific Swim. He went best times in all his top events at CA-NV Summer Sectionals: 50 free (25.31), 100 free (55.31), 100 breast (1:07.35), and 200 breast (2:28.89).

Snyder would have helped the 4th-place Tigers at 2018 MPSF Championships by scoring in the C finals of the 100 free, 100 breast and 200 breast.

Best times:

100 breast – 56.95

200 breast – 2:10.82

50 free – 22.43 (21.35 relay)

100 free – 47.86