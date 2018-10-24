Mount Lebanon Freestyler Sophia Donati Verbals to Bucknell

Bucknell University of the Patriot League has picked up freestyler Sophia Donati for their class of 2023. Donati trains with Mount Lebanon Aquatic Club and Mount Lebanon High School in the Pittsburgh area, with Bucknell being about a four-hour drive east.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Bucknell University. Can’t wait for the next four years as a Bison.

TOP TIMES

50y free – 24.22

100y free – 52.14

200y free – 1:52.16

500y free – 5:04.35

50y fly – 25.81

50m free – 27.57

100m free – 59.82

200m free – 2:08.37

Donati swam on two scoring relays for Mount Lebanon High School at the 2018 Pennsylvania ‘AAA’ Championships. She split a 25.16 swimming butterfly on their 5th place 200 medley relay, and was 52.99 leading off their 12th place 400 free relay.

Bucknell finished 4th out of 10 teams at the 2018 Patriot League Champs, which only score the top 16 swimmers in individual events. Donati would’ve scored in the 200 free B final last year at Patriots, and she isn’t far out of scoring range in the 50 free and 100 free.

Pine Crest butterflier Molly See joins Donati in Bucknell’s incoming class on the women’s side.

