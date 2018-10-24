Olympian Ellie Faulkner Joins the Funky Trunks and Funkita Crew

Dual British Olympian Ellie Faulkner may have decided to hang up her racing suit for good but she won’t be far away from the water having accepted a job with swimwear brands Funky Trunks and Funkita.

Ellie’s resume includes two European Championships, two Commonwealth Games, and two Olympic Games. She had a stellar 2018, winning three Commonwealth Games bronze medals and gold in the women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle relay at the European Championships in Glasgow. She left the pool on a high and packed up her life to move to Australia and start working with the Australian brand that had sponsored her for the last 6 years of her swimming career.

Transitioning from the pool to the workforce can be a challenging step for swimmers but Ellie has landed on her feet putting her swimwear knowledge to good use as she travels to Australia to sell the Funky Trunks and Funkita products.

“Funkita has been an amazing support to me throughout my career and to join the team after my decision to retire and travel to Australia was too good an opportunity to miss. I feel I can utilize my knowledge of the brands and competitive swimming to help me achieve in the role and help the company progress even further. It’s so exciting to be part of such a dynamic company and of course to be living Down Under!”

Where possible, Funky Trunks and Funkita offer work opportunities to their sponsored athletes to fit in with their busy training schedule to help them develop workplace skills and gain valuable experience. We wish Ellie all the best as she embarks on the next stage of her career with Funky Trunks and Funkita.

