Sprinter Delaney Carlton Commits to UNC Asheville

Delaney Carlton, who hails from Lilburn, Georgia, about an hour east of Atlanta, will head north in the fall to swim for the University of North Carolina Asheville. Carlton is a senior at Parkview High School. She swims year-round for Summit Swimming and specializes in sprint freestyle.

“I am incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for UNCA!!! From the very first phone call I knew there was something special about this program and I cant wait to be a part of it! The coaches and team made me feel at home immediately, and the whole team is so close. I cant wait to see what this team accomplishes! Huge thank you to all my coaches, family, and friends who helped me get this amazing opportunity. Go Bulldogs!” [sic]

Swimming at the 2018 GHSA 6-7A State Swimming & Diving Meet last February, Carlton swam the 50/100 free sprint double and contributed a pair of 50 frees to Parkview’s medley and 200 free relays. She came in 9th in the 7A final of the 50 free and finished 36th in prelims of the 100 free. She anchored the medley relay to 2nd place with 23.79 and went 24.0 on the 3rd-place 4×50 free.

Carlton competed at the Georgia Long Course Open Championships this summer. She placed 4th in the 50 free and the 50 back and was 9th in the 100 free and 11th in the 100 back. She finished the meet with PBs in the 50/100/200 free, 50/100 back, and 100 fly. Also this summer, she improved her lifetime bests in the SCY 50/100 free and 50 fly.

Carlton would have been the second UNC Asheville scorer in the 50 free at 2018 CCSA Championships. She would have added points to the Bulldogs’ total with a C-final appearance. Current senior Morgan Rulevich was a B-finalist. Carlton is just outside scoring range in the 100 free.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.77

100 free – 53.05

50 fly – 26.53

