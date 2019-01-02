Parker Henry Commits to University of San Diego

Parker Henry, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, has elected to swim at the University of San Diego in the fall.

“After meeting the coaching staff and team, I felt like I had a real connection and already felt at home. USD combines a great swim program with rigorous academics and there is no better place to be than the University of San Diego. Go Toreros!”

Henry is a senior at Mountain Vista High School. She swims year-round for Highlands Ranch Aquatics and just recently competed at Winter Juniors East, coming away with new PBs in the 50 free, 200 back, and 100 fly.

Henry was a finalist in both the 100 back and 200 back at Rochester Futures this summer. Throughout the long course season she improved her lifetime bests in the 100/400 free, 100 back, and 100 fly. At Super Sectionals in Austin last spring she PBd in the 100/200/500 free and 100 back and made finals in all four events plus the 200 back.

Henry would have scored for the Toreros at 2018 MPSF Championships in the B finals of the 100/200 back and the C finals of the 50 free and 500 free.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.89

100 back – 56.16

200 back – 2:01.75

50 free – 24.05

100 free – 52.51

200 free – 1:53.82

500 free – 5:06.28

