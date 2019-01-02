Parker Henry Commits to University of San Diego

Parker Henry, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, has elected to swim at the University of San Diego in the fall.

“After meeting the coaching staff and team, I felt like I had a real connection and already felt at home. USD combines a great swim program with rigorous academics and there is no better place to be than the University of San Diego.  Go Toreros!”

Henry is a senior at Mountain Vista High School. She swims year-round for Highlands Ranch Aquatics and just recently competed at Winter Juniors East, coming away with new PBs in the 50 free, 200 back, and 100 fly.

Henry was a finalist in both the 100 back and 200 back at Rochester Futures this summer. Throughout the long course season she improved her lifetime bests in the 100/400 free, 100 back, and 100 fly. At Super Sectionals in Austin last spring she PBd in the 100/200/500 free and 100 back and made finals in all four events plus the 200 back.

Henry would have scored for the Toreros at 2018 MPSF Championships in the B finals of the 100/200 back and the C finals of the 50 free and 500 free.

Top SCY times:

  • 50 back – 26.89
  • 100 back – 56.16
  • 200 back – 2:01.75
  • 50 free – 24.05
  • 100 free – 52.51
  • 200 free – 1:53.82
  • 500 free – 5:06.28

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

Leave a Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!