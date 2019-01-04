2018 Swammy Awards: World Male Swimmer of the Year Kliment Kolesnikov

To see all of our 2018 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here.

2018 World Male Swimmer of the Year: Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia

It was a true firework of a year for Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov, who wraps up Swammy Awards season with not only the World Junior Swimmer of the Year and European Swimmer of the Year awards, but the overall World Male Swimmer of the Year honor as well.

Kolesnikov took full advantage of all the big-meet opportunities he had in the relatively unorthodox middle-of-the-quad year. In August, he carried three golds (two individual), two silver and a bronze medal at the European Championships in long course, setting a world record in the 50 back and a world junior record in the 100 back along the way. Then in October, the 18-year-old crushed the Youth Olympic Games to the tune of 6 golds and a silver (three of the golds individual). Finally, in December, Kolesnikov won two golds and seven total medals at the Short Course World Championships, including a surprise 100 IM win in a new world junior record.

For those keeping track at home, that’s 11 golds, 6 silvers and three bronzes over 2018, all in major international competitions.

Kolesnikov was one of just three men to set a long course world record in 2018, and his 24.00 50 backstroke bettered a super-suited 24.04 world record from the 2009 bodysuit era. He also finishes the year with the world’s top-ranked 50 back and third-ranked 100 back in long course meters. In short course meters, he ranks in the top 6 in both the 50 and 100 backs.

He holds all three world junior records in the long course backstrokes, setting two of the three in 2018. In short course, his versatility shows through even more impressive: Kolesnikov holds world junior records in the 50, 100 and 200 freestyles in addition to the 50, 100 and 200 backstrokes and the 100 IM.

