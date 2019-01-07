Schultz, Hernandez Double Up At Georgia Diving Invite

Georgia Diving Invitational

January 4-6, 2019

Athens, Georgia

Meet Results

Brooke Schultz of Arkansas and Juan Hernandez of LSU both picked up wins in the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events over the weekend at the Georgia Diving Invitational in Athens. Many of the top divers in the country were in action, including athletes from Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama, Virginia, NC State and Missouri (in addition to Arkansas and LSU).

Schultz, the reigning NCAA champion in the 3-meter, won that event with a score of 365.05 over LSU’s Elizabeth Cui (357.90), and in the 1-meter she scored 337.60 while Cui added a second runner-up finish in 307.90.

In the women’s platform, Madeline Kline (255.70) of NC State edged out Sarah Rousseau (255.15) of Missouri for the victory.

On the men’s side, Hernandez put up scores of 382.90 and 428.50 respectively to win the 1-meter and 3-meter, while Kyle Goodwin (364.80) of Missouri and Anton Down-Jenkins (370.40) of South Carolina took the runner-up spots. Conner Pruitt of Auburn won Platform with a score of 348.50.

A few other divers had strong performances over the weekend across the NCAA dual meets that took place, including Ohio State’s Jacob Fielding winning both the men’s 1-meter (331.05) and Platform (374.85) at the Ohio State/Kentucky/Florida meet.

Paul Lenz of West Virginia swept the 1-meter (305.63) and 3-meter (334.20) at the WVU vs Pittsburgh meet for the men, and Amy Read (290.70) and Krista Jones (309.00) of Pittsburgh won those two events for the women.

Peyton Grandpre and Ryan Russi of Wyoming swept both events for the women and men respectively at their meet against CBU and GCU, and Bradley Buchter of Navy also performed well with wins in the 1-meter against both Princeton and Virginia Tech.