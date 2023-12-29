2023 Swammy Awards: Female Swimmer of the Year – Kaylee McKeown

See all of our 2023 Swammy Awards here.

The 2023 Female Swimmer of the Year Swammy is awarded to Kaylee McKeown of Australia. McKeown, 22, returned to her top form after her first full year under new coach Michael Bohl. She not only returned to her top form, but continued to build from there to ultimately shatter all three backstroke world records in 2023.

McKeown’s most notable swim, prior to the World Championships, was her 200 backstroke from the NSW Championships in March. There, she recorded a time of 2:03.14 to break Regan Smith’s world record by 0.21 seconds.

The backstroke superstar swept the backstrokes at the Fukuoka World Championships in July, winning the 50 (27.08), 100 (57.53), and 200 (2:03.85) backstrokes over American rival Smith.

McKeown didn’t stop in Fukuoka, as she also attended the World Cup tour in October. She swept all three backstroke distances at each stop, with world records in the 50 (26.86) and 100 (57.33) at the final leg in Budapest. With her efforts, she earned the title of overall World Cup Champion for the women, further cementing herself as the greatest female swimmer of the calendar year.

While her world record in March (in conjunction with her performances in Fukuoka) could have already been enough to secure this Swammy Award, her performances at the World Cup really sealed the deal. Before the World Cup, however, a strong argument could be made for Mollie O’Callaghan to take this award. O’Callaghan took home two individual titles in Fukuoka (100/200 free) and added 3 additional golds and a silver in record breaking relays. McKeown’s three individual wins and 2 relay duties was fairly comparable in terms of success to O’Callaghan’s two individual wins and 4 relay showings. You could honestly pick either if this award was solely based on the World Championships, but when you add in what McKeown did the rest of the year, she clearly edges ahead of O’Callaghan.

McKeown posted so many fast times and world leads throughout the year, so here is a highlights timeline of how her historic year unfolded:

McKeown in 2023, highlights by the month:

February

McKeown opened up her 2023 campaign at the Victorian Open in Melbourne. Held at the Melbourne Sports Centre, McKeown clocked back-to-back 100 breaststroke/100 freestyle wins on the first day of the competition. She stopped the clock in 1:06.86 in the 100 breast, which obliterated her best time of 1:07.85 from 2020.

She was back in the water just minutes later, with only the men’s 50 breaststroke occurring between the two events. She hit the wall in 54.66, with a near even split race of 27.03/27.63. The swim represented the third fastest of her young career, only sitting behind the 54.29 and 54.33 swims she posted in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

On the second day of the meet, McKeown won the 100 back in a final time of 57.93, marking the first time she had cracked the 58-second barrier since the Tokyo Olympics.

This meet was significant to McKeown’s year, as it was the first sign of her ability to challenge her best times from 2021. While her 2022 was still beyond impressive as she walked away as World & Commonwealth champion, she was still quite a bit off her best times in her primary events.

It’s not uncommon for McKeown to swim fast at this February meet, as she did the same in the 2022 season. Her times from this meet in 2022, in the 100 and 200 back, held up for her fastest times of that calendar year.

March

McKeown made a statement at the NSW State Open Championships in March, where she kicked off the competition with a world record in the 200 backstroke. McKeown stopped the clock in 2:03.14, taking down the previous world record of 2:03.35 – which Regan Smith put on the books in 2019. The swim from McKeown was over a full second drop from her previous best time (2:04.28), and represented her first time dipping under the 2:04-barrier.

Later in the meet, McKeown improved her 100 back season best to 57.84, posted a near best time in the 200 IM (2:08.27), and swam 27.31 to win the 50 back.

April

McKeown opened the 2023 Australian Swimming Championships with a new best time in the 200 IM, stopping the clock in 2:08.16.

She also hit a massive best time (1:56.88) in the 200 free, showcasing her versatility beyond the backstroke and IM races. On top of that, her 2:24.18 200 breaststroke performance earned her the National title and a new best time, even further showcasing the sheer versatility she possesses.

Her breaststroke swim here, in conjunction with her 100 breaststroke from Victoria, began to raise questions about whether she would be better suited as the breaststroke leg of the medley relay in Fukuoka – given the injuries of Chelsea Hodges and Jenna Strauch.

She posted strong times in her other events, hitting 54.54 in the 100 free and 57.90 in the 100 backstroke. While those performances weren’t season bests, it continued to showcase her consistency heading into World Championship Trials.

May

McKeown opened the 2023 Sydney Open with a time in the 200 IM that everyone had been waiting for. She finally put a strong backstroke split to demolish her previous best time by a second, posting 2:07.19 for the win.

She posted 4:31.68 to eclipse her best time by 0.06 in the 400 IM, and also took the 100 back in 58.33 less than an hour later. She won the 200 backstroke on the final day of the competition, stopping the clock in 2:04.18 to come just over a second shy of her world record from two months prior.

June

McKeown put on a show at the 2023 World Championship Trials, winning three individual events. She opened the meet with her second fastest 200 IM ever (at this point in time), hitting 2:07.60 to earn a spot on Australia’s World Championship team. She later won the 100 backstroke in the third fastest time in history, posting 57.50 for the win. She concluded her meet with a 2:03.70 win in the 200 back, her second fastest ever and a time that would hold up as faster than anyone would post in all of 2023 (besides herself).

The performances from McKeown in 2023, up until this point, made her the clear favorite to sweep the backstrokes in Fukuoka.

July

McKeown entered the meet as the favorite in the 100/200 back, and simply delivered. While she didn’t swim best times or even season bests, she got the job done with times of 57.53 & 2:03.85. Her swims showcased the model of consistency of which she has displayed all year, and solidified herself as the best backstroker of 2023.

McKeown later won the 50 back in a personal best time (27.08), to complete her sweep of all three backstroke events in Fukuoka.

McKeown contested the 200 IM, but was disqualified in the semifinals for an illegal backstroke-to-breaststroke turn.

October

After taking a short break following the World Championships, McKeown returned to the pool with renewed energy at the 2023 World Cup Circuit. McKeown swept all the backstroke distances at each of the stops (and got faster at each stop), culminating with world records in the 50 (26.86) and 100 (57.33) backstrokes at the final leg in Budapest.

McKeown ultimately won the overall women’s World Cup title as well, capping off her historic year in style.

December

Just when you thought her year couldn’t possibly get any better, she ended the year with another best time at the Queensland Championships. McKeown stopped the clock in 1:56.14 in the final of the 200 free, eclipsing her previous marker of 1:56.88 from April. She also posted a time of 2:07.54 in the 200 IM, her second fastest performance ever.

She added solid swims of 1:07.47 in the 100 breast, 54.72 in the 100 free, and 57.79 in the 100 back to cap off her year.

Not to be forgotten, she opened the meet with a time of 26.98 in the 50 back while leading off the Griffith 4×50 medley relay. The swim represented the second fastest swim in the history of the event, tying the previous world record.

McKeown in 2023, by the numbers:

50 Backstroke – 26.86 *World Record*

100 Backstroke – 57.33 *World Record*

200 Backstroke – 2:03.14 *World Record*

200 IM – 2:07.19 *Personal Best – 3rd in World for 2023*

400 IM – 4:31.68 *Personal Best – 3rd in World for 2023*

100 Breaststroke – 1:06.86 *Personal Best – 29th in World for 2023*

200 Breaststroke – 2:24.18 *Personal Best – 20th in World for 2023 *

200 Freestyle – 1:56.14 *Personal Best – 17th in World for 2023*

McKeown is expected to kick off her 2024 campaign at the Victorian Open in February, which will be held in Melbourne (Outdoor Pool). Her coach, Michael Bohl, confirmed to SwimSwam on this podcast episode that they will follow a near identical meet line-up as they did in 2023.

Honorable Mentions (in no particular order):

Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS) – Mollie O’Callaghan swept the 100 and 200 freestyles at the Fukuoka World Championships, claiming a world record in the latter. She won the 100 in 52.16, just off the 52.08 she recorded on the lead-off of the world record breaking 4×100 freestyle relay on the first night of the competition. She took the 200 in a world record time of 1:52.85 for her second individual gold. O’Callaghan walked away from Fukuoka with six medals (five gold & one silver). In addition to her freestyle success, her 58.42 in the 100 backstroke slots her in as the 5th fastest of 2023 – sitting behind only McKeown, Smith, Katharine Berkoff , and Claire Curzan .

Summer McIntosh (CAN) – Summer McIntosh had the year of her career in 2023, highlighted by world records in the 400 free and 400 IM. She would defend her titles in the 200 fly and 400 IM at the Fukuoka World Championships, while also placing 4th (and losing her world record to Ariarne Titmus ) in the 400 free. In addition to her success at Worlds, her time in the 200 IM from Canadian Trials (2:06.89) represented the first sub-2:07 swim since the 2016 Olympic Games. McIntosh also recorded a world junior record of 1:53.65 in the 200 free in Fukuoka, snagging bronze in that race. McIntosh walked away from Fukuoka with four medals: 2 gold and 2 bronze.

Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – Ariarne Titmus over other athletes who won more individual gold (due to the combination of her setting two world records in 2023, posting the fastest 200 free split in history, and having a large medal haul from Fukuoka). In the 400 freestyle final in Fukuoka, Titmus reclaimed her world record en route to a dominant win. Stopping the clock in 3:55.38, she won by over three seconds. She claimed an individual silver in the 200, with a best time of 1:53.01. She equaled her best time and national record to win bronze in the 800 free, hitting the wall in 8:13.59. She also helped Team Australia to a massive world record in the 4×200 free relay, anchoring in the fastest split in history (1:52.41). The third and final honorable mention could’ve went to a few different swimmers, but we went withover other athletes who won more individual gold (due to the combination of her setting two world records in 2023, posting the fastest 200 free split in history, and having a large medal haul from Fukuoka). In the 400 freestyle final in Fukuoka, Titmus reclaimed her world record en route to a dominant win. Stopping the clock in 3:55.38, she won by over three seconds. She claimed an individual silver in the 200, with a best time of 1:53.01. She equaled her best time and national record to win bronze in the 800 free, hitting the wall in 8:13.59. She also helped Team Australia to a massive world record in the 4×200 free relay, anchoring in the fastest split in history (1:52.41).

Past Winners: