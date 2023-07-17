Regan Smith vs. Kaylee McKeown at 2023 World Championships

Regan Smith is back and better than ever. At U.S. World Championship Trials she won the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 fly, breaking U.S. open records in both backstroke events. In this video she adds more context to her successful move to Arizona and training under Bob Bowman, and I think this combo will net big results in Fukuoka.

REGAN SMITH 2023 WORLD CHAMP PREDICTIONS

I am biased. I admit it. I want Regan to win, which should be taken into account. She’s clearly in a good place. And with Coach Bob Bowman, I think we’re witnessing an athlete tuned to their full power.

100 Back? Kaylee McKeown was 57.5 at Aussie Trials. Regan was 57.7.

200 Back? Kaylee broke the world record in March with a 2:03.1, and Kaylee was 2:03.7 at Aussie Trials. Regan was 2:03.8 at US Trials.

Here’s my calculus. Kaylee’s World Records were swum in Australia. When Regan broke her World Records, she was at 2019 World Champs in South Korea. I think Regan returns to her 2019 magic, performing on the big stage. I’m calling a 57.4 100 back for Regan for the gold. I see a 2:03.3 200 back for Regan for gold. Kaylee swims eye-to-eye with Regan, but can’t quite get her hand on the wall, touching for sliver.

200 Fly? Regan’s 2:03 at the Tempe meet felt like a perfect swim. I think this is Summer McIntosh’s race, and Summer’s trajectory is dramatic right now. I see Regan pushing Summer to the gold. Regan toughs in 2:04.1, for the sliver.

