Regan Smith vs. Kaylee McKeown at 2023 World Championships

Regan Smith is back and better than ever. At U.S. World Championship Trials she won the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 fly, breaking U.S. open records in both backstroke events. In this video she adds more context to her successful move to Arizona and training under Bob Bowman, and I think this combo will net big results in Fukuoka.
REGAN SMITH 2023 WORLD CHAMP PREDICTIONS
I am biased. I admit it. I want Regan to win, which should be taken into account. She’s clearly in a good place. And with Coach Bob Bowman, I think we’re witnessing an athlete tuned to their full power.
100 Back? Kaylee McKeown was 57.5 at Aussie Trials. Regan was 57.7.
200 Back? Kaylee broke the world record in March with a 2:03.1, and Kaylee was 2:03.7 at Aussie Trials. Regan was 2:03.8 at US Trials.
Here’s my calculus. Kaylee’s World Records were swum in Australia. When Regan broke her World Records, she was at 2019 World Champs in South Korea. I think Regan returns to her 2019 magic, performing on the big stage. I’m calling a 57.4 100 back for Regan for the gold. I see a 2:03.3 200 back for Regan for gold. Kaylee swims eye-to-eye with Regan, but can’t quite get her hand on the wall, touching for sliver.
200 Fly? Regan’s 2:03 at the Tempe meet felt like a perfect swim. I think this is Summer McIntosh’s race, and Summer’s trajectory is dramatic right now. I see Regan pushing Summer to the gold. Regan toughs in 2:04.1, for the sliver.
But who cares what i think? I want to know what you think. Drop your comments below.
How fast will Kaylee swim?
Mel I’m with you on Regan- in the backs- but I think she’s going 2:02😃
I see her winning the 200 fly in 2:03-
My motto for USA Swimming athletes for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships is less is more.
For Kate Douglass, attempting to swim the final of the W 4 x 100 FR-R fifteen minutes after the semifinals of the W 200 IM during the evening session on Day 1 is not only masochistic, it’s suicidal. Kate Douglass swimming the requisite minimum prior to the final of the W 200 IM insures the best opportunity for success.
For Regan Smith, drop the W 50 BK and strictly focus on the W 200 FL. Avoid the 50 BK/200 FL session doubles in the morning and evening on Day 4 and be fully focused for the final of the W 200 FL during the… Read more »
Regan Smith did a triple in the collegiate championship season in her one year of NCAA swimming, and was better at the end of it than at the beginning.
I wouldn’t assume that doubles are a guarantee of harmed performances, especially for younger swimmers.
Ah, another adherent from the Bobo Gigi school of “only ever swim one event ever.”
..love the point of view, but I also think Bowman (and DeSorbo) prepare their athletes to shoulder a lot of races. Also, it should be said, outside of SwimSwam/hardcore fans, few will remember this worlds. IMO it’s all about battle-testing your system for Paris 2024–so go hard, bite off more than you can chew, and embrace the outcome, because failure at ’23 Worlds could be a medal in ’24.
McKeown is definitely the favorite in both the 100 & 200 backstrokes. Takes a bit of pressure off Regan, which is probably a good thing.
agreed…and I’m channeling Team USA pom poms here. I do think this outcome is possible. I also think Regan’s best swims will be next year after more time with Bowman…
She’s not beating Kaylee in both backstroke events. I think they go 1-1. I would really like for her to beat McIntosh in the 200 fly, and even though I think she does have a chance, Summer will most likely win.
…winning either 100 or 200 back would be a big step for Regan. (Dipping into the 2:03s again in 200 back and losing would be a positive step as well.)