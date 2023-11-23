A Candid Conversation with Griffith University’s Michael Bohl on Chasing Greatness

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Michael Bohl is the head coach at Griffith University in Brisbane, Australia. He’s led Kaylee McKeown, Emma McKeon, and Stephanie Rice (among many, many others) to immense Olympic success. SwimSwam sat down with ‘Bohly’ and had a long conversation a out his coaching style, philosophy, and mindset heading into an Olympic season.

