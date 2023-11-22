Dressel, McIntosh, Marchand & Ledecky Headline Stacked Psych Sheets For 2023 U.S. Open

2023 U.S. Open

November 29-December 2, 2023

Greensboro, N.C.

LCM (50 meters)

Psych sheets have dropped for next week’s U.S. Open, and they are absolutely loaded.

The vast majority of the best American swimmers will be action for the four-day competition in Greensboro, which kicks off next Wednesday, Nov. 29 and runs through Saturday, Dec. 2.

The field is highlighted by American superstars Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky, Canadian sensation Summer McIntosh and the triple French world champion Leon Marchand, among others.

Dressel, who will race in the long course pool for the first time since the U.S. National Championships early in the summer, is entered in the men’s 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly, with his highest seed being 10th (100 fly).

Other key entrants on the men’s side include sprinters Michael Andrew, Ryan Held, Brooks Curry, Matt King and Hungarian Nandor Nemeth, while current NCAA stars such as Jordan Crooks and Josh Liendo will also be in the mix.

On the distance side, Ahmed Hafnaoui and Bobby Finke will lock horns in the 400, 800 and 1500 free, while the backstroke field will include all three world champions in Hunter Armstrong, Ryan Murphy, Hubert Kos, plus 2022 50 back world champion Justin Ress.

Carson Foster, Chase Kalisz, Nic Fink, Shaine Casas, Kieran Smith and Cody Miller are other notable names entered.

The women’s side is probably even deeper, with some of the best U.S. swimmers entered (along with Ledecky) in Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske, Lilly King, Katharine Berkoff and Claire Curzan, plus veterans Abbey Weitzeil, Olivia Smoliga and Simone Manuel.

Israel’s Anastasia Gorbenko is another intriguing name on the entry list.

NC State commit Daniel Diehl is also notably entered under California Aquatics, though he normally trains out of Cumberland YMCA in Maryland.