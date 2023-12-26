2023 Swammy Awards: Age Group Swimmer Of The Year- 13-14

See all of our 2023 Swammy Awards here.

Editor’s note: because of ongoing challenges with the USA Swimming results database, identifying all of the top candidates for this year’s age group awards in an objective way has been challenging. We’ve done our best to find them, but it’s possible that we missed someone obvious. If that’s the case, please let us know in the comments!

GIRLS AWARD: CHARLOTTE CRUSH, LAKESIDE SWIM TEAM

Crush aged up to the 15-16 age group in the middle of the year, but made her mark in the spring before aging up.

In March, Crush broke her own National Age Group (NAG) record in the SCY 100 backstroke swimming a 50.44. She is the only 13-14 girl to have ever broken the 51-second mark as Levenia Sim was the previous NAG record holder as she swam a 51.03 in 2021.

Crush also broke Missy Franklin’s SCY 200 backstroke NAG record as she swam a 1:50.95. That was faster than Franklin’s record of a 1:51.07.

In addition to her two 13-14 NAG records, Crush led the nation this year in five total events. She also was in the top five in another six events, bringing her total to 11 events in the top five.

She was the fastest SCY 100 backstroker by over three seconds and the fastest SCY 200 backstroker by almost two seconds.

Crush #1 Nation Leading Times:

50 SCY free: 22.36

100 SCY back: 50.44

200 SCY back: 1:50.95

100 SCY fly: 51.55

100 LCM back: 1:01.77

Honorable Mentions:

Audrey Derivaux, Jersey Wahoos – Derivaux just turned 14 this fall but still made waves in the age group as a 13 year old through the LCM season. Derivaux is in the top five in the nation this year in a total of 12 events. She notably led the country in the SCY 200 fly, SCY 200 IM, LCM 100 fly, LCM 200 fly, and LCM 200 IM. She also is the fastest 13 year old ever in the SCY 200 back and LCM 200 fly.

– Derivaux just turned 14 this fall but still made waves in the age group as a 13 year old through the LCM season. Derivaux is in the top five in the nation this year in a total of 12 events. She notably led the country in the SCY 200 fly, SCY 200 IM, LCM 100 fly, LCM 200 fly, and LCM 200 IM. She also is the fastest 13 year old ever in the SCY 200 back and LCM 200 fly. Rylee Erisman, Laker Swim– Erisman led the nation in five events this season and was in the top five in another six. Erisman has already punched her ticket to Olympic Trials this upcoming summer in the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 back. Her 50 free best time of a 25.40 is #4 all-time in the age group.

BOYS AWARD: LUKA MIJATOVIC, PLEASANTON SEAHAWKS

Please bear with me on this one, there were many obvious mistakes in the database that I had to manually maneuver through on my own.

Mijatovic won the 11-12 age group Swammy a year ago and has already broken many 13-14 NAG records.

In June at Summer Nationals, Mijatovic broke the LCM 200, 400, and 800 freestyle NAG records. Just over a month later at Summer Junior Nationals, Mijatovic broke all of those records once again. In addition, he also broke the oldest NAG record in the books at the time as he swam a 15:27.38 in the 1500 freestyle. He became the youngest swimmer to break the 8-minute mark in the LCM 800 freestyle and the youngest swimmer under the 15:30 mark in the LCM 1500 freestyle.

Mijatovic continued breaking records this fall and now into winter. Earlier this month, Mijatovic re-broke his own 500, 1000, and 1650 free records. He also broke Thomas Heilman‘s 13-14 SCY 400 IM NAG.

Mijatovic’s 13-14 NAG records:

500 SCY free: 4:15.71

1000 SCY free: 8:46.50

1650 SCY free: 14:45.79

400 SCY IM: 3:49.32

200 LCM free: 1:50.40

400 LCM free: 3:52.01

800 LCM free: 7:59.64

1500 LCM free: 15:27.38

Honorable Mentions:

Ian Call, Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club – Call was the only boy to set a NAG record this year besides Mijatovic. Call broke the LCM 100 breaststroke record swimming a 1:02.22 at Summer Juniors. He broke Reece Whitley’s old record by over a second. Not only was Call’s swim a record, but he also dropped almost five seconds in the event from Summer 2022 to this past summer.

– Call was the only boy to set a NAG record this year besides Mijatovic. Call broke the LCM 100 breaststroke record swimming a 1:02.22 at Summer Juniors. He broke Reece Whitley’s old record by over a second. Not only was Call’s swim a record, but he also dropped almost five seconds in the event from Summer 2022 to this past summer. Shareef Elaydi, Santa Clara Swim Club– Elaydi helped the Santa Clara Swim Club mixed relays break all four 13-14 NAG records. Individually, Elaydi was top five in the nation in a total of ten events, including three events where he was the fastest this year. His SCY 100 fly time of a 48.11 is #4 all-time, 200 fly time of a 1:46.88 is #3 all-time while his LCM 100 fly time of a 54.73 is #4 all-time, and his LCM 200 fly time of a 2:03.03 is #5.

